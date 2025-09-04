Fury Gold Mines: Insight into the Eau Claire PEA, Committee Bay and the Rare Earths Project
© 2025 Swiss Resource Capital
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,552
|0,584
|13:12
|0,552
|0,584
|13:12
Fury Gold Mines: Insight into the Eau Claire PEA, Committee Bay and the Rare Earths Project
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:06
|Fury Gold Mines Limited: Fury Intercepts 59 Metres of 1.59 g/t Gold and 1.5 Metres of 546 g/t Silver at the Sakami Gold Project in Quebec
|12:46
|Fury Gold Mines: Insight into the Eau Claire PEA, Committee Bay and the Rare Earths Project
|Fury Gold Mines: Insight into the Eau Claire PEA, Committee Bay and the Rare Earths Project
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Fury Gold Mines gibt Ergebnisse der vorläufigen wirtschaftlichen Bewertung für die Goldlagerstätte Eau Claire bekannt, mit einem Basis-NPV (5 %) von 554 Mio. USD nach Steuern und einer Nachsteuer IRR von 41 %
|TORONTO, Kanada - 2. September 2025 - Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX und NYSE American: FURY) (- https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/fury-gold-mines-update-on-new-strategic-investor-agnico-eagle-and-whats-planned-for-2025/
...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Fury Gold Mines Limited: Fury Announces Results of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Eau Claire Gold Deposit with a Base Case After-Tax NPV (5%) of $554M and After-Tax IRR of 41%
|TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX and NYSE American: FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from a preliminary economic assessment (PEA)...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|FURY GOLD MINES LTD - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
|0,584
|+3,18 %