Sportstech Accelerates with 45% Revenue Growth in August on Back of TRNR Investment

Last four months (May to August 2025) Revenue Up 20% YOY; LTM Revenue Reaches €50M with More than €5M in LTM EBITDA

Company Momentum Builds as TRNR Investment in Working Capital Drives Accelerating Growth; Now Expected to Exceed 30% for full-year 2025

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH ("Sportstech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of connected fitness equipment and digital content in Europe, today provided an update on its accelerating revenue growth and business momentum due to the investments by its pending acquirer, Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR).

Sportstech reported that August revenue was 45% higher than the same period last year and that revenue was up 20% year-over-year for the four months from May to August 2025, since the Company last announced its April 2025 results. On a 2025 year-to-date basis through August, revenue growth has accelerated to 13% from 8% for the year-to-date April period. This acceleration is directly driven by increased inventory availability as a result of the partnership with TRNR and its financial investments to date.

Sportstech continues to innovate and introduce new products to its consumers and it has had more inventory of its best-sellers available, which has led to the accelerating growth. Given the existing performance and the planned new product releases driving even greater growth in the fourth quarter, Sportstech expects that its revenue growth for the full year of 2025 will exceed 30%. For the last twelve months (LTM), Sportstech has achieved approximately €50 million in revenue and more than €5 million in EBITDA.

"The accelerating growth and achievement of our financial targets is gratifying for our team and is tangible proof of our strategy," said Ali Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Sportstech. "This success reinforces our commitment to join the TRNR group because we have already accomplished so much in a short period of time and our shared ambitions are much larger. The next couple months after the transaction formally closes are expected to be very exciting."

The pending acquisition by TRNR is expected to close as soon as all approvals are received, and the partnership will combine Sportstech's strong European presence with TRNR's premium connected fitness brands, Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME, creating a more diverse and scalable international platform in the digital fitness and equipment category.

About Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH:

Sportstech is Germany's leading connected fitness brand, offering a unique ecosystem of smart fitness equipment, interactive digital content, and gamified training experiences. Headquartered in Berlin, the company serves over three million customers across the DACH region, France, and Spain - combining German engineering with a fast-moving, tech-driven approach to home fitness.

Founded in 2012 by CEO Ali Ahmad, Sportstech was born out of a deeply personal mission to redefine the way people engage with fitness. What began as a transformation story became one of Europe's most dynamic direct-to-consumer fitness brands - driven by innovation, design, and a clear focus on long-term motivation.

With a portfolio of display-equipped devices, proprietary apps, and exclusive content such as fitness games and AI-based training assistants, Sportstech empowers individuals to train smarter, stay consistent, and enjoy every step of their fitness journey.

