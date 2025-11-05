Interactive Strength Inc. Investment Drives Sportstech's 24% YoY Revenue Growth for the Third Quarter of 2025

Sportstech Revenue Growth Accelerated from 18% YoY in Second Quarter, and is Expected to Surpass 30% YoY in Fourth Quarter

Current FX Rates Indicate that Sportstech's LTM September 2025 Revenue Would Be Approximately $58M with $6M in LTM EBITDA

TRNR Confirms that All Parties Working Diligently on Completing Acquisition Closing Requirements

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME brands, today provided an update to its shareholders about the recently released results of Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH ("Sportstech"), its pending acquisition target.

Earlier today, Sportstech announced third quarter 2025 revenue of more than $13M at current FX rates, representing 24% YoY growth, an acceleration from 18% YoY in the second quarter. Sportstech shared that it expects a further acceleration in revenue growth in the fourth quarter, its highest-revenue quarter, to expected growth of more than 30% YoY. Sportstech noted that this acceleration in its revenue growth is directly driven by increased inventory availability as a result of ongoing coordination with, and working capital from ,TRNR.

The target company indicated that last twelve months ("LTM") performance was approximately $58M in revenue, with $6M in positive EBITDA at current FX rates (reported in local currency as €50M in LTM Revenue and more than €5M in LTM EBITDA). Sportstech third quarter EBITDA margin increased by more than 200bps YoY to leading to LTM EBITDA margin of more than 10%.

Ali Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Sportstech, said in the press release that the "continued monthly and YoY momentum shows just how much demand there is for our products and fitness content, when we're coordinated with the larger TRNR platform and have better access to working capital."

Mr. Ahmad also shared that: "The addition of Caleb Morgret to the TRNR team is helping us also accelerate the completion of the closing requirements. Our big ambitions remain, and we expect the post-closing period to be even more exciting than our growth is currently."

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, commented that: "We remain pleased by Sportstech's strong performance - which validates our investments in it to date, and confirms the potential of the pending acquisition. With our most senior finance executive now on the ground in Europe working directly with the Sportstech team, we have increased confidence that we'll complete the final deal closing requirements quickly. We look forward to sharing more about the deal and the exciting initiatives that are ahead for Sportstech."

For more commentary, information and details on the rationale for and structure of the expected acquisition, please see TRNR's investor presentation on the Company's investor website as well as its required filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training-ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, our ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility of completing the acquisition of Sportstech in a timely manner or at all, the financial performance of the acquisition target, including the reported financials of Sportstech that have not been audited or reviewed by a PCAOB auditor and could vary materially once that audit or review work is completed and such financials are included in the Company's reported financials, as well as the effect of the exchange rates of foreign currencies which can be volatile, in addition to any statements regarding the future performance or initiatives of Sportstech. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products and for Sportstech's products if the acquisition is completed (collectively, the "Products"); competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our and Sportstech's competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our Products and adequately maintain inventory of our Products; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our Products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

