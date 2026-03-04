Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
WKN: A423RL | ISIN: US45840Y5006 | Ticker-Symbol: T2I1
NASDAQ
04.03.26 | 21:43
1,700 US-Dollar
+6,25 % +0,100
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.03.2026 21:58 Uhr
Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH Resolves Legal Dispute with Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR)

BERLIN, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH today announced that the legal dispute between the Company and Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) has been resolved amicably.

The parties have entered into a settlement agreement that fully and finally resolves all legal proceedings between them. Sportstech considers the agreed resolution to be fair and satisfactory.

The settlement payment to Interactive Strength Inc. has already been completed. With this payment, all mutual claims between the parties have been settled and the matter is now closed.

About Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH

Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH is an internationally active company in the home fitness, wellness, and lifestyle products sector, with a strong market position in Europe.

Press Contact
Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH
Contact Person: Florian Taubitz
Position: Business Lawyer
Email: press@sportstech.de
Website: www.sportstech.de


