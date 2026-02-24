Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Wins Decisively in Berlin Court Against Sportstech's Claims

Berlin Regional Court dismisses conclusively all Sportstech claims across three attempted injunctions

Court Orders Sportstech to Pay for the Cost of the Proceedings

March 11 Auction of Sportstech Continues as Announced

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced it has just received the decision of the Berlin Regional Court (Ref: 42 O 111/26 eV), which conclusively dismissed all claims by Sportstech and Ali Ahmad as to the legality of the loan agreement and share pledge and ordered Sportstech to pay related court and legal fees. The March 11 auction of Sportstech shares continues as planned.

"Sportstech and Mr. Ahmad have claimed fanciful defenses in order to not fulfill their obligations and to frustrate our legally entitled enforcement actions such as the auction all of the Sportstech shares on March 11, but the Berlin Regional Court conclusively dismissed all of these baseless claims," said Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR.

"As we expected, all of the claims by Sportstech and Mr. Ahmad as to why they believed that they did not need to adhere to the loan agreement and share pledge were dismissed. The decision was conclusive in addressing the bizarre statements that Sportstech and Mr. Ahmad have made, prompting the Berlin Regional Court Judge to write that "it is also incomprehensible why [Sportstech and Mr. Ahmad] entered into such a contract if the terms were apparently not in line with market conditions."

Sportstech and Mr. Ahmad have filed three separate interim injunctions since early January, and all three have been unsuccessful. One was inadmissible, one was withdrawn after TRNR counsel submitted a response and the final one was rejected today by the Berlin Regional Court, which also ordered Sportstech to pay for the cost of the proceedings, which includes the costs of the court and of TRNR's legal counsel.

Bidders in the March 11 auction of Sportstech's shares are encouraged to registered by emailing sportstech@interactivestrength.com in order to receive a NDA and be granted access to the data room.

TRNR will continue to pursue all remedies to satisfy its nearly $7.0 million claim against Sportstech and Mr. Ahmad.

Summary of The Court's Findings

In its decision, the Court addressed and rejected each of Sportstech and Mr. Ahmad's substantive arguments. Key findings include:

On the validity of the loan agreement:

The Court found that Mr. Ahmad's claim that the loan terms were unconscionable was asserted "in general terms and without any substantiation." The Court further noted that it was "incomprehensible why the limited liability company entered into such a contract if the terms were apparently not in line with market conditions" given Mr. Ahmad's own assertion that Sportstech could have obtained more favorable financing elsewhere. The Court found "no evidence that [TRNR] forced the limited liability company to enter into the loan agreement."

On the allegation of deception:

The Court reviewed TRNR's communications with Sportstech and found "the exact opposite" of Mr. Ahmad's claims - specifically, that TRNR "clearly stated that the collateral will be required if the loan is not repaid" and that "repayment by the end of 2025 is entirely in the hands of [Mr. Ahmad] or the GmbH." The Court concluded: "There is no indication ... that [TRNR] allegedly misled the limited liability company/applicant from the outset."

On the public auction:

The Court confirmed that TRNR "is proceeding by way of a public auction in accordance with § 1235 BGB [German Civil Code] as provided for by law and not by way of a private sale," rejecting Mr. Ahmad's argument that TRNR intended to acquire the shares below their value.

Procedural Context

Today's decision is one component of TRNR's broader enforcement strategy. The public auction of Mr. Ahmad's pledged shares in Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH remains scheduled for March 11, 2026. Additional legal proceedings initiated by the Company against Sportstech and Mr. Ahmad in German courts remain active.

As previously disclosed, TRNR is owed nearly $7.0 million under the Loan Agreement, inclusive of principal, interest, and fees.

Documentation Available

The Company has shared details on the Sportstech enforcement process on its investor website interactivestrength.com. The Loan Agreement, Share Pledge Agreement, and all related SEC filings remain available on that page for shareholder reference.

