NuRAN Wireless Inc: NuRAN Announces a $7.2M CAPEX Contract for Rural Mobile Network Expansion Project in Africa

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTCQB:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the award of a contract worth approximately CA$ 7.2M by a state-owned Mobile Network Operator (MNO) for a major network expansion project in a rural region of West Africa.

The agreement is structured as a CAPEX contract valued at approximately CA$ 7.2M and provides for the deployment of up to 200 sites to expand mobile coverage to underserved communities. The contract is expected to span 3 years and payments will be made to NuRAN based on agreed project milestones. NuRAN will act as lead contractor, overseeing and managing all suppliers and other stakeholders involved in the project. The Company will provide its Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment for the sites while managing the end-to-end delivery, including sourcing (transmission materials, towers, power systems and other ancillaries), logistics, site selection, delivery and installation at rural and remote sites. This project supports two core pillars of NuRAN's growth strategy: 1) establishing an cost-efficient and operational hub in proximity to deployment sites, which reduces costs and improves project efficiency; and 2) leveraging NuRAN's expertise to deliver innovative connectivity solutions and scale operations, strengthening its leadership in rural telecommunications. The margins generated by comparable projects are expected to enable the Company to support capital investments in its NaaS deployment.

Powered by the new LiteCell xG, the project focuses on the deployment of infrastructure to expand the coverage of the existing mobile network to serve rural communities in West Africa. In addition to facilitating deployment, the Company will oversee the ongoing management and maintenance of the network, contingent upon the execution of a subsequent agreement and drawing upon its specialized expertise.

"This agreement represents another significant step forward in NuRAN's mission to bridge the digital divide. By leading this turn-key project, we are proud to deliver reliable and sustainable connectivity solutions that will transform rural communities. This project underscores the trust that operators place in our expertise and our ability to drive large-scale deployments in partnership with world-class stakeholders," stated Francis Létourneau, CEO of NuRAN Wireless.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

