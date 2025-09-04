Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 33.2m, within 104.4m at 0.82 g/t Au and Extends Mineralization Between Deposits, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected 104.4 metres ("m") at 0.82 g/t Au including 33.2m at 1.44 g/t Au and 3.1m at 5.8 g/t Au in drillhole AX-25-678 at the southern extent of the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac") in the prolific Tombstone Belt, Yukon, Canada. This drillhole highlights the potential for Airstrip mineralization to extend below Powerline and bridge the gap between the conceptual pits. In addition, drill results indicate potential extensions to the mineralized envelope at Airstrip, east and southeast of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (Table 3) conceptual pit, as well as a step out east of Airstrip demonstrates near-/at-surface high-grade mineralization (Figure 1). To date, over 27,000m (120 holes) have been drilled by the Company this year on the AurMac Project, with drilling currently ongoing.

Selected Highlights:

AX-25-678 - 104.4 m at0.82 g/t Au including 33.2m at 1.44 g/t Au and 3.1m at 5.8 g/t Au

AX-25-659 - 11.5m at 1.53 g/t Au

AX-25-665 - 8.5m at 0.81 g/t Au including 4.2m at 1.29 g/t Au

AX-25-670 - 29.1m at 1.04 g/t Au including 6.7m at 3.90 g.t Au

AX-25-672 - 18.0m at 1.11 g/t Au including 3.8m at 4.31 g/t Au

AX-25-674 - 16.0m at 1.15 g/t Au including 4.8m at 3.43 g/t Au

"These results continue to define higher grade zones ( +1 g/t material) at AurMac," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "While visible Gold is frequent in Powerline deposit style mineralization, the presence of visible gold in sheeted veins in close association with skarn mineralization in drillhole AX-25-678 at Airstrip highlights the continued potential for high-grade mineralization throughout the system. After intersecting some of the most enriched mineralization at Airstrip to date, AX-25-650 intersected 3.95 g/t Au over 38.1m (see News Release dated June 25, 2025), we continue to trace high-grade near-surface mineralization along strike and up-dip. Today's drill results highlight the potential to expand the footprint of Airstrip mineralization East and West, and also down dip and between the two deposits at AurMac."

Duncan Mackay, Vice President of Exploration, continued, "Step-out drilling at Airstrip continues to confirm the strength and continuity of mineralization as we test the limits of the system. Drillhole AX-25-659, collared northeast of Airstrip, intersected a new zone of at-surface mineralization including 4.0m at 3.16 g/t Au. This result demonstrates that mineralization remains open and indicates potential for further extension of this new zone down dip and along strike. The high-grade skarn mineralization in AX-25-678 ( as well as AX-25-670, AX-25-672, and AX-25-674) with individual samples of 0.6m at 11.3 g/t Au, 0.3m at 24.8 g/t Au, and 0.4m at 22.5 g/t Au shows the potential for very high-grade skarn mineralization in Airstrip, 250m down dip of the dyke contact and a little below the conceptual pit floor (Figure 2)."

Figure 1: Plan map of the Airstrip and Northern Powerline deposits. Follow-up on drill step outs east of Airstrip (AX-25-659 and 665) have identified potential along strike continuation of the deposit and possible expansion of the mineralized envelope up to 300m east. Up-dip and eastward step outs in drillholes AX-25-670 and 672 extend high skarn-grade mineralization outside of the conceptual MRE pit and remain open up-dip. Follow-up on the inter-pit fence in 2024 (location of Section 1 - Figure 2) indicates potential to expand Airstrip mineralization south and further link the two pits; a similar fence at the east of Airstrip also indicates potential to connect the pits.

Figure 2: 50m Cross Section - 466825mE. Intersection in AX-25-678 extends mineralization down dip at Airstrip. AX-25-661 and AX-25-674 intersect Powerline-style mineralization near surface and extend Airstrip mineralization at depth, with potential to further link pits.

Figure 3: Cross-section at 467525mE. Drill holes AX-25-670 and AX-25-672 intersect skarn-style mineralization with potential to extend mineralization envelope further up-dip. Drill holes AX-25-682 and AX-25-676 likely extend Airstrip mineralization south with potential to link the two pits.

High-grade gold mineralization in AX-25-678 (with multiple visible gold occurrences, Figure 4) includes intense calc-silicate skarn mineralization typical of Airstrip (Figure 5) as well as intense sheet vein development in the footwall quartzite (Figure 6). The high-grade mineralization, 104.4m at 0.82 g/t Auincluding 30.9m at 1.44 g/t Au (Table 1), is highlighted by internal intervals such as 7.2m at 3.17 g/t Au with 0.6m at 11.3 g/t Au and 0.3m at 24.8 g/t Au and 9.2m at 3.59 g/t Au, further demonstrating the pervasive alteration and mineralization at Airstrip.

Figure 4: Visible Gold intergrown with Arsenopyrite and fine-grained Bismuth Sulphosalt in drill hole AX-25-678 in sheeted veins at 296.3m.

Figure 5: Calc-silicate skarn mineralization and alteration of calcareous metasedimentary rocks in the Airstrip deposit, drillhole AX-25-678. The calcareous metasedimentary units in Airstrip remain mineralized and open down dip, between the main deposits.

Figure 6: Sheeted (discordant) vein mineralization in footwall quartzites (below skarn mineralization) at Airstrip drill hole AX-25-678. Visible gold intersected at 296.3m. High-grade mineralization stratigraphically below typical "Airstrip-style" mineralization reinforces the potential for expansion at Airstrip and across the deposit.

Table 1: Significant diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Airstrip in this release

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-659 10.5 22.0 11.5 1.53 and 32.5 33.7 1.2 0.77 and 49.4 55.5 6.1 0.23 and 74.0 77.4 3.4 0.72 and 86.8 97.9 11.1 0.23 and 117.3 126.5 9.2 0.30 and 141.5 143.0 1.5 0.53 and 165.5 167.0 1.5 0.34 AX-25-661 78.3 79.9 1.6 0.61 and 102.5 107.6 5.1 1.07 and 147.8 150.2 2.4 1.23 and 162.2 163.6 1.4 0.37 and 180.5 182.0 1.5 2.03 and 254.7 256.2 1.5 0.33 and 269.7 351.9 82.2 0.22 and 394.8 400.3 5.5 0.78 AX-25-665 40.6 70.1 29.5 0.41 Including 49.3 57.8 8.5 0.81 and incl. 49.3 53.5 4.2 1.29 and 166.2 177.8 11.6 0.27 and 272.8 274.3 1.5 0.58 AX-25-666 102.9 113.5 10.6 0.17 and 159.0 159.9 0.9 1.76 and 209.0 210.3 1.3 0.59 and 237.4 238.0 0.6 0.40 and 330.3 334.4 4.1 0.34 and 345.1 345.5 0.4 0.36 and 379.7 381.9 2.2 0.67 and 403.3 430.0 26.7 0.15 AX-25-670 21.2 22.5 1.3 3.25 and 36.0 55.9 19.9 1.01 and 81.4 110.5 29.1 1.04 including 81.4 88.1 6.7 3.90 AX-25-671 26.5 39.3 12.8 0.62 and 61.7 64.0 2.3 1.48 and 78.1 79.7 1.6 0.61 and 126.0 132.5 6.5 0.45 AX-25-672 41.4 54.3 12.9 0.27 and 98.3 116.3 18.0 1.11 including 102.0 105.8 3.8 4.32 and 134.4 135.6 1.2 0.33 AX-25-673 16.9 18.2 1.3 0.34 and 57.8 61.5 3.7 0.31 and 132.4 135.3 2.9 2.47 AX-25-674 56.2 60.7 4.5 0.35 and 80.4 81.9 1.5 13.90 and 119.0 123.9 4.9 0.99 and 137.2 153.2 16.0 1.15 including 141.2 146.0 4.8 3.43 and 296.2 315.2 19.0 0.23 and 346.3 378.5 32.2 0.49 and 400.0 401.3 1.3 3.98 and 428.7 430.5 1.8 4.23 AX-25-676 15.7 17.5 1.8 0.37 and 37.5 50.0 12.5 0.26 and 67.9 69.3 1.4 0.38 and 86.2 94.2 8.0 0.83 and 168.7 190.5 21.8 0.37 and 212.0 224.0 12.0 0.27 and 238.5 255.0 16.5 1.37 and 327.0 338.0 11.0 0.43 and 399.0 400.5 1.5 0.32 AX-25-677 48.9 49.7 0.8 0.66 and 67.9 69.1 1.2 0.62 and 94.4 103.1 8.7 0.54 and 115.9 123.7 7.8 0.34 AX-25-678 22.5 24.0 1.5 0.48 and 37.0 38.5 1.5 0.35 and 72.7 78.7 6.0 0.75 and 109.0 113.5 4.5 0.28 and 140.5 142.0 1.5 0.36 and 172.0 176.5 4.5 0.29 and 212.6 317.0 104.4 0.82 including 240.0 297.6 60.6 1.17 and incl. 265.8 297.6 33.2 1.44 and incl. 265.8 268.8 3.1 5.82 AX-25-682 45.1 48.0 2.9 0.71 and 116.8 126.6 9.8 0.28 and 139.5 141.0 1.5 0.33 and 155.3 228.1 72.8 0.32 including 158.0 169.4 11.4 0.76 and 243.4 246.0 2.6 1.86

*True widths are estimated to be 90% of drill interval

Table 2: Collar Locations for drill holes in this release.

HOLE ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-659 467838 7084035 765 200.1 0 -60 AX-25-661 466913 7083543 785 408.8 0 -60 AX-25-665 468021 7083992 765 293.5 0 -60 AX-25-666 466890 7083448 789 448.1 0 -60 AX-25-670 467506 7083901 788 117.4 0 -60 AX-25-671 467489 7083837 803 149.4 0 -60 AX-25-672 467566 7083866 833 151.9 0 -60 AX-25-673 467599 7083827 789 150.9 0 -60 AX-25-674 466829 7083498 782 438.9 0 -60 AX-25-676 467591 7083429 813 405.4 0 -60 AX-25-677 467522 7083765 741 226.5 0 -60 AX-25-678 466812 7083666 744 322.8 0 -60 AX-25-682 467525 7083654 798 300.0 0 -60

Grant of Incentive Stock Options

The Board of Directors of the Company have granted 1,000,000 stock options to purchase 1,000,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.65 per share with a vesting period of up to 18 months with a five-year term.

The stock options are being issued to consultants, advisors and exploration staff of the Company. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

Regional Land Use Planning and Commitment to Working Respectfully with FNNND

Banyan Gold is pleased that the Yukon Government and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun ("FNNND") announced a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun regional land use planning on July 31, 2025. Advancing the NND regional land use plan is a long overdue step for FNNND's Traditional Territory and will support de-risking mineral exploration moving forward. Further, we acknowledge and fully respect the FNNND's August 1, 2025, media release, which emphasizes that any mineral staking within their Traditional Territory during the ongoing land-use planning process is unwelcome. In line with this directive, we confirm that we have not staked any claims since that date, and we will not be staking any further claims within the Traditional Territory while the planning process remains in effect.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, September 9-12, 2025 Corporate Presentation: September 10 at 8:15 AM MDT

GCFF Conference, Vancouver, September 20, 2025

121 Hong Kong, September 24-25, 2025

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 M oz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 215.3 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025 and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing,changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1] The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and the Company's plans and timing for the closing the 100% acquisition of the McQuesten and Aurex properties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

[1] The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

