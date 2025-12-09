Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Continues to Extend Powerline Mineralization Beyond Existing Resource and Between Deposits, AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) continues to expand and upgrade the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Traditional Territory, Yukon. The diamond drillholes reported here intersected new high-grade domains extending Powerline mineralization to a new area southwest of the main deposit and demonstrating the continuity of high-grade in the central Powerline deposit and between the Airstrip Deposit.
Highlights:
AX-25-690 - 1.15 g/t Au over 10.5m within 0.74 g/t Au over 45.5m, including high-grade intervals of 6.82 g/t Au over 1.9m and 9.75 g/t Au over 1.0m
AX-25-694 - 4.27 g/t Au over 2.0m within 0.62 g/t Au over 28.6m
AX-25-724 - 4.60 g/t Au over 5.9m within 0.64 g/t Au over 55.4m; including high-grade interval of 14.90 g/t Au over 1.5m
AX-25-728 - 0.86 g/t au over 16.5m and 1.03 g/t au over 6.8m
AX-25-741 - 1.97 g/t Au over 3.3m within 0.29 g/t Au over 78.2m
AX-25-746 - 1.70 g/t Au over 5.7 m within 0.92 g/t Au over 18.8 m
AX-25-748 - 3.41 g/t Au over 0.5m and 0.65 g/t Au over 12.2m within 0.30 g/t Au over 89.1m
Banyan Gold has completed its 2025 drilling program with 178 holes over 42,700 m completed; with the last core shipped to the assay lab from camp last week. Thank you to our team, service providers, suppliers, consultants, and partners for a productive year.
"We have successfully intersected high-grade intervals at the Resource pit edge with additional sheeted veins hosting coarse sulphosalts, sulphides and visible gold in follow-up step outs 100 and 400 m from known mineralisation, with assay results pending (holes AX-25-772 and -779 respectively, Figure 5)," said Tara Christie, Banyan President and CEO. "Our new geologically supported mineralisation model continues to provide opportunities to upgrade portions of our deposit by converting waste blocks to high-grade ore, reducing strip ratios within the conceptual pit and by expanding the mineralized envelope to add ounces."
Continued drilling at Powerline has successfully confirmed mineralized domains in the core of Powerline (Figure 3), refined and extended mineralization between the Powerline and Airstrip main pits (Figure 2) and extended mineralization with potential to convert waste blocks in the southwest of Powerline (Figure 5).
Gold mineralization in southwest Powerline is consistent with mineralization seen in the core of Powerline; gold mineralization is associated with discordant sheeted quartz veins hosting sulphosalts and sulphides (predominantly sphalerite, arsenopyrite) (Figure 3) which is preferentially hosted in silicified/altered host rocks.
Table 1: Significant diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release
HOLE NUMBER
depth from (m)
depth to (m)
Au Interval (m)
Au Interval (g/t)
AX-25-681
18.0
19.5
1.5
0.31
and
76.0
77.5
1.5
0.66
and
91.5
93.0
1.5
0.57
and
108.0
109.5
1.5
0.31
and
186.5
187.5
1.0
0.71
and
228.0
238.0
10.0
0.50
including
234.0
236.0
2.0
1.18
and
256.0
258.0
2.0
0.60
and
270.0
292.5
22.5
0.64
including
281.0
282.0
1.0
4.21
and including
289.0
291.2
2.2
2.43
including
290.8
291.2
0.4
7.31
and
310.5
315.0
4.5
0.54
including
310.5
311.0
0.5
1.88
AX-25-684
27.0
28.5
1.5
0.43
and
131.0
134.1
3.1
0.49
and
156.0
157.5
1.5
0.48
and
170.5
170.9
0.4
4.01
and
248.9
257.0
8.1
0.25
and
282.4
282.7
0.3
1.12
and
307.3
330.0
22.7
0.37
including
309.0
311.0
2.0
1.28
and
350.0
380.0
30.0
0.37
including
351.1
353.8
2.7
2.38
AX-25-688
18.3
45.7
27.4
0.75
including
41.8
45.7
3.9
3.58
including
44.4
45.7
1.3
8.22
and
96.6
96.8
0.2
27.25
and
148.0
154.6
6.6
0.47
including
149.6
150.0
0.4
5.99
and
193.1
197.8
4.7
2.49
including
196.9
197.8
0.9
8.99
AX-25-690
32.3
38.2
5.9
0.31
including
37.9
38.2
0.3
3.70
and
46.6
48.6
2.0
0.34
and
75.4
120.9
45.5
0.74
including
75.4
77.3
1.9
6.82
and including
98.7
109.2
10.5
1.15
including
108.2
109.2
1.0
9.75
including
108.2
108.5
0.3
18.60
and including
108.9
109.2
0.3
12.10
AX-25-694
61.8
90.4
28.6
0.62
including
66.3
90.4
24.1
0.67
including
88.4
90.4
2.0
4.27
including
89.5
90.4
0.9
5.64
and
123.5
133.6
10.1
0.29
and
183.0
185.0
2.0
0.30
and
215.6
216.4
0.8
0.54
AX-25-719
46.8
126.5
79.7
0.37
including
56.8
78.5
21.7
0.56
including
56.8
57.3
0.5
10.96
and including
90.2
108.0
17.8
0.55
and including
90.2
90.8
0.6
6.85
and
144.5
152.0
7.5
0.58
and
171.0
172.8
1.8
0.47
and
192.2
192.5
0.3
1.86
AX-25-724
24.6
35.0
10.4
0.36
and
59.0
65.0
6.0
0.36
including
59.0
60.4
1.4
1.22
and
81.6
88.5
6.9
0.46
including
83.7
84.1
0.4
5.74
and
111.6
167.0
55.4
0.64
including
126.4
132.3
5.9
4.60
including
126.4
127.9
1.5
14.90
and including
155.6
156.0
0.4
5.89
and
185.3
185.6
0.3
1.96
and
203.0
203.7
0.7
1.40
and
248.0
249.5
1.5
0.41
and
270.5
274.3
3.8
0.37
AX-25-728
12.5
13.2
0.7
1.30
and
39.3
40.8
1.5
2.56
and
64.3
80.8
16.5
0.86
including
64.3
65.1
0.8
4.52
including
71.1
72.2
1.1
3.16
including
79.2
79.5
0.3
3.77
and
99.0
100.2
1.2
1.51
and
135.8
158.0
22.2
0.47
and
150.0
156.8
6.8
1.03
and
191.0
194.0
3.0
0.84
and
225.0
225.8
0.8
0.91
and
238.8
239.4
0.6
0.38
and
254.7
256.0
1.3
0.37
AX-25-732
21.8
22.4
0.6
2.57
and
55.3
56.6
1.3
0.35
and
76.5
78.2
1.7
0.55
and
85.1
85.8
0.7
0.44
and
99.8
124.2
24.4
0.34
including
113.0
114.5
1.5
1.40
and
156.0
159.0
3.0
0.86
including
156.0
157.5
1.5
1.34
and
193.5
207.3
13.8
0.55
including
193.5
204.6
11.1
0.63
AX-25-741
25.9
33.3
7.4
0.38
and
52.1
52.8
0.7
0.31
and
76.3
77.5
1.2
0.36
and
141.2
142.6
1.4
0.48
and
166.5
167.5
1.0
0.48
and
173.3
174.3
1.0
0.45
and
178.7
179.9
1.2
0.50
and
190.9
193.4
2.5
0.81
including
192.9
193.4
0.5
2.45
and
209.8
288.0
78.2
0.29
including
277.5
280.8
3.3
1.97
AX-25-746
19.8
21.0
1.2
0.54
and
44.2
45.7
1.5
0.34
and
116.8
126.5
9.7
0.30
and
145.6
202.0
56.4
0.38
including
164.6
178.2
13.6
0.66
and including
188.5
200.8
12.3
0.52
including
200.2
200.8
0.6
3.94
and
220.0
259.5
39.5
0.56
including
224.5
243.3
18.8
0.92
including
229.0
234.7
5.7
1.70
and
302.0
310.2
8.2
0.34
including
303.3
303.8
0.5
1.67
AX-25-748
14.4
42.0
27.6
0.35
including
30.3
31.7
1.4
2.42
and
55.3
56.8
1.5
0.35
and
58.3
59.6
1.3
0.30
and
72.8
74.3
1.5
0.35
and
91.4
93.8
2.4
2.07
including
91.4
91.9
0.5
5.84
and including
92.5
93.8
1.3
1.31
and
128.0
172.0
44.0
0.43
including
129.5
130.4
0.9
1.92
and including
144.0
147.1
3.1
1.26
and
188.4
277.5
89.1
0.30
including
188.4
188.9
0.5
3.41
and including
227.6
228.7
1.1
2.06
and including
247.8
260.0
12.2
0.65
and
307.0
309.0
2.0
0.38
and
331.0
339.0
8.0
0.34
and
363.0
365.0
2.0
0.80
Note: True widths are calculated to be approximately 90% of drilled interval.
Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release
HOLE ID
EASTING (m)
NORTHING (m)
ELEVATION (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Dip
AX-25-681
466700
7083627
753
331
0
-60
AX-25-684
466653
7083557
745
404
0
-60
AX-25-688
466700
7083432
775
206
0
-60
AX-25-690
466700
7083366
776
229
0
-60
AX-25-694
466802
7083367
750
253
0
-60
AX-25-719
466794
7083054
778
265
0
-60
AX-25-724
466755
7082998
773
274
0
-60
AX-25-728
466852
7083000
776
274
0
-60
AX-25-732
466794
7082942
767
238
0
-60
AX-25-741
466295
7082604
756
300
0
-60
AX-25-746
466497
7082593
760
311
0
-60
AX-25-748
466399
7082499
759
376
0
-60
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.
Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.
Qualified Persons
Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MREs.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.
Upcoming Events
Toronto, ON Roadshow - December 8 to 10, 2025
Houston, TX Roadshow - December 21 to 23, 2025
Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, January 23 - 24, 2026
Corporate Presentation: January 24, 11:20 AM PST
AME Roundup, Vancouver, January 26 - 29, 2026
Core Shack Booth 823, January 28-29, 2025
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces ("Moz") of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.
Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
Deposit
Gold Cut-Off (g/t)
Tonnage
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
Contained Gold (Moz)
Indicated MRE
Airstrip
0.30
27.7
0.69
0.611
Powerline
0.30
84.8
0.61
1.663
Total Combined Indicated MRE
0.30
112.5
0.63
2.274
Inferred MRE
Airstrip
0.30
10.1
0.75
0.245
Powerline
0.30
270.4
0.60
5.208
Total Combined Inferred MRE
0.30
280.6
0.60
5.453
Notes to Table 3:
The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing,changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1]
The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("k") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.
Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.
ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; the potential to convert waste into high grade resources, mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
[1] The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.
