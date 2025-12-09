Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.12.2025
WKN: A1T64A | ISIN: CA06683K1066
Stuttgart
09.12.25 | 07:35
0,565 Euro
-5,83 % -0,035
ACCESS Newswire
09.12.2025 12:38 Uhr
Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Continues to Extend Powerline Mineralization Beyond Existing Resource and Between Deposits, AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) continues to expand and upgrade the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Traditional Territory, Yukon. The diamond drillholes reported here intersected new high-grade domains extending Powerline mineralization to a new area southwest of the main deposit and demonstrating the continuity of high-grade in the central Powerline deposit and between the Airstrip Deposit.

Highlights:

  • AX-25-690 - 1.15 g/t Au over 10.5m within 0.74 g/t Au over 45.5m, including high-grade intervals of 6.82 g/t Au over 1.9m and 9.75 g/t Au over 1.0m

  • AX-25-694 - 4.27 g/t Au over 2.0m within 0.62 g/t Au over 28.6m

  • AX-25-724 - 4.60 g/t Au over 5.9m within 0.64 g/t Au over 55.4m; including high-grade interval of 14.90 g/t Au over 1.5m

  • AX-25-728 - 0.86 g/t au over 16.5m and 1.03 g/t au over 6.8m

  • AX-25-741 - 1.97 g/t Au over 3.3m within 0.29 g/t Au over 78.2m

  • AX-25-746 - 1.70 g/t Au over 5.7 m within 0.92 g/t Au over 18.8 m

  • AX-25-748 - 3.41 g/t Au over 0.5m and 0.65 g/t Au over 12.2m within 0.30 g/t Au over 89.1m

Banyan Gold has completed its 2025 drilling program with 178 holes over 42,700 m completed; with the last core shipped to the assay lab from camp last week. Thank you to our team, service providers, suppliers, consultants, and partners for a productive year.

"We have successfully intersected high-grade intervals at the Resource pit edge with additional sheeted veins hosting coarse sulphosalts, sulphides and visible gold in follow-up step outs 100 and 400 m from known mineralisation, with assay results pending (holes AX-25-772 and -779 respectively, Figure 5)," said Tara Christie, Banyan President and CEO. "Our new geologically supported mineralisation model continues to provide opportunities to upgrade portions of our deposit by converting waste blocks to high-grade ore, reducing strip ratios within the conceptual pit and by expanding the mineralized envelope to add ounces."

Figure 1: Plan map of the Powerline Deposit. Cross-section line for Figures 2, 3, and 5 shown by white lines. In north southwest Powerline, additional step outs with assays pending denoted by green dots. Note section lines for 466750E and 466800E.

Continued drilling at Powerline has successfully confirmed mineralized domains in the core of Powerline (Figure 3), refined and extended mineralization between the Powerline and Airstrip main pits (Figure 2) and extended mineralization with potential to convert waste blocks in the southwest of Powerline (Figure 5).

Figure 2: Intersections reported in this news release, AX-25-688, -690, -692, further define the geologically based mineralized domains (magenta ellipses) and results demonstrate potential for extension along strike and down dip.

Figure 3: High-grade mineralization in zones from AX-25-719, -728, -724, -732 support continuity of mineral domains in the core of Powerline. Mineralized domains are open to depth with potential for further down dip extension.

Gold mineralization in southwest Powerline is consistent with mineralization seen in the core of Powerline; gold mineralization is associated with discordant sheeted quartz veins hosting sulphosalts and sulphides (predominantly sphalerite, arsenopyrite) (Figure 3) which is preferentially hosted in silicified/altered host rocks.

Figure 4: Mineralized zone from drillholes AX-25-690. Abundant discordant veining with coarse Bi-sulphosalts and arsenopyrite spatially associated with silicification and skarn-style mineralization (replacement mineralization of calcareous metasedimentary units).

Figure 5: Cross-section of the Powerline Deposit looking at AZM 135. Potential mineralized domain (in magenta) intersected in the drillholes in this release and show potential for down-dip extension, waste block conversion, and expansion of mineralized envelope to step out drillholes. Drillhole AX-25-779 (100m south, assays pending) intersected coarse sulphosalts and sphalerite in discordant quartz veins hosting visible gold (Figure 3). Results are also pending from a 400 m step out drillhole AX-25-772 that intersected similar Bi-Sb sulphosalt bearing discordant quartz veins.

Figure 6: Mineralized interval from drillhole AX-25-746. High vein density, Bi-Sb sulphosalts and visible gold are indicative of high-grade mineralization, confirmed by assay results.

Figure 7: Visible gold from sheeted quartz veins in drillhole AX-25-746 at 243.3m.

Table 1: Significant diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release

HOLE NUMBER

depth from (m)

depth to (m)

Au Interval (m)

Au Interval (g/t)

AX-25-681

18.0

19.5

1.5

0.31

and

76.0

77.5

1.5

0.66

and

91.5

93.0

1.5

0.57

and

108.0

109.5

1.5

0.31

and

186.5

187.5

1.0

0.71

and

228.0

238.0

10.0

0.50

including

234.0

236.0

2.0

1.18

and

256.0

258.0

2.0

0.60

and

270.0

292.5

22.5

0.64

including

281.0

282.0

1.0

4.21

and including

289.0

291.2

2.2

2.43

including

290.8

291.2

0.4

7.31

and

310.5

315.0

4.5

0.54

including

310.5

311.0

0.5

1.88

AX-25-684

27.0

28.5

1.5

0.43

and

131.0

134.1

3.1

0.49

and

156.0

157.5

1.5

0.48

and

170.5

170.9

0.4

4.01

and

248.9

257.0

8.1

0.25

and

282.4

282.7

0.3

1.12

and

307.3

330.0

22.7

0.37

including

309.0

311.0

2.0

1.28

and

350.0

380.0

30.0

0.37

including

351.1

353.8

2.7

2.38

AX-25-688

18.3

45.7

27.4

0.75

including

41.8

45.7

3.9

3.58

including

44.4

45.7

1.3

8.22

and

96.6

96.8

0.2

27.25

and

148.0

154.6

6.6

0.47

including

149.6

150.0

0.4

5.99

and

193.1

197.8

4.7

2.49

including

196.9

197.8

0.9

8.99

AX-25-690

32.3

38.2

5.9

0.31

including

37.9

38.2

0.3

3.70

and

46.6

48.6

2.0

0.34

and

75.4

120.9

45.5

0.74

including

75.4

77.3

1.9

6.82

and including

98.7

109.2

10.5

1.15

including

108.2

109.2

1.0

9.75

including

108.2

108.5

0.3

18.60

and including

108.9

109.2

0.3

12.10

AX-25-694

61.8

90.4

28.6

0.62

including

66.3

90.4

24.1

0.67

including

88.4

90.4

2.0

4.27

including

89.5

90.4

0.9

5.64

and

123.5

133.6

10.1

0.29

and

183.0

185.0

2.0

0.30

and

215.6

216.4

0.8

0.54

AX-25-719

46.8

126.5

79.7

0.37

including

56.8

78.5

21.7

0.56

including

56.8

57.3

0.5

10.96

and including

90.2

108.0

17.8

0.55

and including

90.2

90.8

0.6

6.85

and

144.5

152.0

7.5

0.58

and

171.0

172.8

1.8

0.47

and

192.2

192.5

0.3

1.86

AX-25-724

24.6

35.0

10.4

0.36

and

59.0

65.0

6.0

0.36

including

59.0

60.4

1.4

1.22

and

81.6

88.5

6.9

0.46

including

83.7

84.1

0.4

5.74

and

111.6

167.0

55.4

0.64

including

126.4

132.3

5.9

4.60

including

126.4

127.9

1.5

14.90

and including

155.6

156.0

0.4

5.89

and

185.3

185.6

0.3

1.96

and

203.0

203.7

0.7

1.40

and

248.0

249.5

1.5

0.41

and

270.5

274.3

3.8

0.37

AX-25-728

12.5

13.2

0.7

1.30

and

39.3

40.8

1.5

2.56

and

64.3

80.8

16.5

0.86

including

64.3

65.1

0.8

4.52

including

71.1

72.2

1.1

3.16

including

79.2

79.5

0.3

3.77

and

99.0

100.2

1.2

1.51

and

135.8

158.0

22.2

0.47

and

150.0

156.8

6.8

1.03

and

191.0

194.0

3.0

0.84

and

225.0

225.8

0.8

0.91

and

238.8

239.4

0.6

0.38

and

254.7

256.0

1.3

0.37

AX-25-732

21.8

22.4

0.6

2.57

and

55.3

56.6

1.3

0.35

and

76.5

78.2

1.7

0.55

and

85.1

85.8

0.7

0.44

and

99.8

124.2

24.4

0.34

including

113.0

114.5

1.5

1.40

and

156.0

159.0

3.0

0.86

including

156.0

157.5

1.5

1.34

and

193.5

207.3

13.8

0.55

including

193.5

204.6

11.1

0.63

AX-25-741

25.9

33.3

7.4

0.38

and

52.1

52.8

0.7

0.31

and

76.3

77.5

1.2

0.36

and

141.2

142.6

1.4

0.48

and

166.5

167.5

1.0

0.48

and

173.3

174.3

1.0

0.45

and

178.7

179.9

1.2

0.50

and

190.9

193.4

2.5

0.81

including

192.9

193.4

0.5

2.45

and

209.8

288.0

78.2

0.29

including

277.5

280.8

3.3

1.97

AX-25-746

19.8

21.0

1.2

0.54

and

44.2

45.7

1.5

0.34

and

116.8

126.5

9.7

0.30

and

145.6

202.0

56.4

0.38

including

164.6

178.2

13.6

0.66

and including

188.5

200.8

12.3

0.52

including

200.2

200.8

0.6

3.94

and

220.0

259.5

39.5

0.56

including

224.5

243.3

18.8

0.92

including

229.0

234.7

5.7

1.70

and

302.0

310.2

8.2

0.34

including

303.3

303.8

0.5

1.67

AX-25-748

14.4

42.0

27.6

0.35

including

30.3

31.7

1.4

2.42

and

55.3

56.8

1.5

0.35

and

58.3

59.6

1.3

0.30

and

72.8

74.3

1.5

0.35

and

91.4

93.8

2.4

2.07

including

91.4

91.9

0.5

5.84

and including

92.5

93.8

1.3

1.31

and

128.0

172.0

44.0

0.43

including

129.5

130.4

0.9

1.92

and including

144.0

147.1

3.1

1.26

and

188.4

277.5

89.1

0.30

including

188.4

188.9

0.5

3.41

and including

227.6

228.7

1.1

2.06

and including

247.8

260.0

12.2

0.65

and

307.0

309.0

2.0

0.38

and

331.0

339.0

8.0

0.34

and

363.0

365.0

2.0

0.80

Note: True widths are calculated to be approximately 90% of drilled interval.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID

EASTING (m)

NORTHING (m)

ELEVATION (m)

Depth (m)

Azimuth

Dip

AX-25-681

466700

7083627

753

331

0

-60

AX-25-684

466653

7083557

745

404

0

-60

AX-25-688

466700

7083432

775

206

0

-60

AX-25-690

466700

7083366

776

229

0

-60

AX-25-694

466802

7083367

750

253

0

-60

AX-25-719

466794

7083054

778

265

0

-60

AX-25-724

466755

7082998

773

274

0

-60

AX-25-728

466852

7083000

776

274

0

-60

AX-25-732

466794

7082942

767

238

0

-60

AX-25-741

466295

7082604

756

300

0

-60

AX-25-746

466497

7082593

760

311

0

-60

AX-25-748

466399

7082499

759

376

0

-60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons
Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MREs.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

  • Toronto, ON Roadshow - December 8 to 10, 2025

  • Houston, TX Roadshow - December 21 to 23, 2025

  • Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, January 23 - 24, 2026

    • Corporate Presentation: January 24, 11:20 AM PST

  • AME Roundup, Vancouver, January 26 - 29, 2026

    • Core Shack Booth 823, January 28-29, 2025

About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces ("Moz") of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit

Gold Cut-Off (g/t)

Tonnage
(M Tonnes)

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

Contained Gold (Moz)

Indicated MRE

Airstrip

0.30

27.7

0.69

0.611

Powerline

0.30

84.8

0.61

1.663

Total Combined Indicated MRE

0.30

112.5

0.63

2.274

Inferred MRE

Airstrip

0.30

10.1

0.75

0.245

Powerline

0.30

270.4

0.60

5.208

Total Combined Inferred MRE

0.30

280.6

0.60

5.453

Notes to Table 3:

  1. The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

  2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing,changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

  3. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource.

  4. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1]

  5. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("k") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; the potential to convert waste into high grade resources, mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

[1] The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-continues-to-extend-powerline-mineralization-beyond-existing-resource-1115757

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
