Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Continues to Intersect Visible Gold and High-Grade Mineralization in Powerline, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization and associated visible gold ("VG") in central Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Powerline Highlights:

AX-25-801 - 1.70 g/t Au over 5.8m , within 0.79 g/t au over 20.4m; includes high-grade interval of 14.10 g/t Au over 0.4m;

AX-25-814 - 1.57 g/t Au over 6.6m , within 0.39 g/t Au over 98.6m

AX-25-819 - 1.82 g/t Au over 26.2m and 4.64 g/t Au over 7.7m , within 1.06 g/t Au over 49.6m; includes high-grade interval of 19.90 g/t Au over 1.5m;

AX-25-821 - 2.10 g/t Au over 14.0m and 5.08 g/t Au over 5.0m

"The continued discovery of high-grade mineralization, which is often associated with visible gold, demonstrates the continuity of the mineralized domains and emphasizes the high-grade potential in the core of the Powerline Deposit," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Our drill program for 2026 is underway with five drills on-site. As we continue to receive results from the 2025 drill program, we anticipate an active news cycle in the coming months."

Figure 1: Plan map of highlight gold intersections at AurMac.

Figure 2: Visible gold intersections in drillholes from Central Powerline. Top left - AX-25-801 - 81.4m. Top Right - AX-25-819 - 118.3m. While visible gold at Powerline is typically (but not always) indicative of high-grade intervals, the potential for heterogeneous gold distribution in a recovered drill core and analyte material processed by the laboratory means not all instances of visible gold will be reflected in high-grade assay results.

Figure 3: Cross-section A-B in Central Powerline (See Figure 1). High-grade mineralization in AX-25-819 and -821 has the potential to extend mineralized domains below the conceptual pit boundary from the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the MRE.

Figure 4: Cross-section 466850mE in Powerline (See Figure 1). Mineralization in AX-25-801 has the potential to extend high-grade mineralization, convert waste blocks and flatten the conceptual pit floor. Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Figure 5: Diamond drill core from AX-25-801. discordant quartz veins with accessory Bi-sulphosalts, aresenopyrite, and visible gold (See Figure 2).

Figure 6: Cross-section 466950mE (See Figure 1) in Powerline. High-grade gold mineralization intersected in AX-25-814 highlights the continuity and potential for up-dip and down-dip extensions of mineralized domains and convert waste blocks. Magenta outlines show preliminary potential mineralized zones. Once refined, these domains will aid in better constraining estimations of the distribution of gold in the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-801 8.0 12.5 4.5 0.77 including 8.0 9.5 1.5 1.89 and 34.5 36.0 1.5 0.31 and 44.3 46.0 1.7 0.67 and 58.0 96.1 38.1 0.30 including 75.0 85.8 10.8 0.57 and 119.4 154.0 34.6 0.60 including 119.4 120.0 0.6 4.16 including 132.6 153.0 20.4 0.79 including 147.2 153.0 5.8 1.70 including 147.2 147.6 0.4 14.10 and 181.7 184.2 2.5 0.76 including 181.7 182.2 0.5 2.38 and 213.5 222.5 9.0 0.35 and 237.8 238.6 0.8 0.33 AX-25-814 31.9 32.6 0.7 1.94 and 44.4 143.0 98.6 0.39 including 44.4 44.7 0.3 17.11 and including 56.3 57.8 1.5 1.56 and including 71.8 82.0 10.2 1.37 including 75.4 76.1 0.7 7.06 and including 95.8 112.8 17.0 0.38 and 185.6 201.0 15.4 0.67 including 195.9 197.4 1.5 4.92 and 239.5 241.2 1.7 0.46 and 247.1 248.0 0.9 0.31 and 268.1 268.7 0.6 0.77 AX-25-819 66.6 80.3 13.7 0.35 including 66.6 68.1 1.5 1.64 and including 79.9 80.3 0.4 2.93 and 99.9 149.5 49.6 1.06 including 104.4 130.6 26.2 1.82 including 106.8 107.2 0.4 4.24 and including 115.2 122.9 7.7 4.64 including 117.9 122.9 5.0 6.58 including 121.4 122.9 1.5 19.90 AX-25-821 43.0 57.0 14.0 2.10 including 52.0 57.0 5.0 5.08 including 55.5 57.0 1.5 14.90

Note: Calculated true widths for AX-25-801, -814 and -820 are approx. 90% of reported drill widths. Calculated true widths for AX-25-819 and -821 are approx. 45% of reported drill widths.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID EASTING (m) NORTHING (m) ELEVATION (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-801 466857 7082879 773 243.8 0 -55 AX-25-814 466940 7082910 775 272.8 0 -52 AX-25-819 466743 7083282 775 152.0 150 -60 AX-25-821 466766 7083263 778 79.5 120 -50

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1] The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council.The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

