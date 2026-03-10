Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold Mineralization in Airstrip, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce additional drill results with high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Airstrip Highlights:

AX-25-708 - 1.49 g/t Au over 8.8 metres ("m")* , 0.59 g/t Au over 50.1m, 0.62 g/t Au over 28.6m, AND 6.80 g/t au over 9.3m* , within 3.66 g/t Au over 17.6m* ; includes high-grade interval of 18.90 g/t Au over 0.4m*, 20.30 g/t Au over 0.3m, and 35.98 g/t Au over 1.6m*

AX-25-782 - 2.99 g/t Au over 5.7m including high-grade interval of 13.20 g/t Au over 1.0m, AND 0.47 g/t Au over 32.8m;

AX-25-784 - 1.27 g/t Au over 8.5m;

AX-25-804 - 1.42 g/t Au over 3.7m, 1.79 g/t Au over 1.4m, and 1.94 g/t Au over 8.9m, all within 0.50 g/t Au over 102.7m.

*Note: some intervals for AX-25-708 previously reported in news release dated November 13, 2025 - portion of assays were pending at the time

"These results indicate ongoing improvement in the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization associated with skarn-style alteration within the Airstrip deposit," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "With our exploration season underway with four drills turning and a fifth set to begin shortly, we are confident that our 2026 drill program will be transformative, building on the successful targeting of high-grade gold and silver achieved in 2025."

"Step out intersections at the edges of the conceptual pit, specifically AX-25-784 and AX-25-804, demonstrate significant potential for converting a substantial portion of waste blocks into ore in our upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update and extending the mineralized envelope (see Figure 2)," stated Duncan Mackay, Vice President of Exploration. "In 2025, 70 drillholes returned assays [from Airstrip] successfully intersected strongly mineralized intervals. The high success rate of drilling in Airstrip demonstrates the consistent nature of mineralization within the deposit, further de-risking the project as we continue improving mineral domain continuity and expanding the indicated resource footprint. There are results from 56 drill holes from the 2025 program pending."

Figure 1: Plan map of highlight gold intersections at AurMac.

Figure 2: Cross-section 467000mE in Airstrip (See Figure 1). High-grade mineralization associated with calc-silicate alteration in Cal 1 and Cal 2 (orange units above) indicates the potential for substantial waste block conversion and extension of the mineralized envelope with continued drilling towards hole AX-25-807 (see news release dated February 8, 2026).

Figure 3: Diamond drill core from AX-25-804. Calc-silicate alteration or skarn associated with sulphide replacement mineralization hosts high-grade gold mineralization typical of the Airstrip Deposit (See Figure 2).

Figure 4: Cross-section 466775mE (See Figure 1) in Airstrip. High-grade gold mineralization intersected in AX-25-784 has potential to convert up-dip waste blocks in the Airstrip deposit and highlights the potential for near-surface high-grade mineralization.

Figure 5: Cross-section 467875mE (See Figure 1) in Airstrip. High-grade gold mineralization intersected in AX-25-795 and -792 is situated in a 500m step-out from the main deposit area within a conceptual satellite pit. Domains intersected here have potential to significantly expand the mineralized footprint of Airstrip as well as the potential to convert up-dip waste blocks and highlight the potential for near-surface high-grade mineralization, warranting further exploration along strike of the main deposit.

Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Airstrip in this release

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-25-663 77.5 88.0 10.5 0.31 and 98.5 100.0 1.5 0.43 and 177.5 198.2 20.7 0.34 including 193.1 194.6 1.5 2.60 and 242.5 243.2 0.7 0.33 AX-25-680 99.9 101.2 1.3 0.30 and 222.6 256.4 33.8 0.24 including 222.6 223.6 1.0 1.63 and 301.1 308.8 7.7 0.71 including 301.1 302.0 0.9 3.81 AX-25-708* 24.0 25.5 1.5 0.44 and* 49.5 58.3 8.8 1.49 including* 57.1 58.3 1.2 7.60 including* 57.9 58.3 0.4 18.90 and 84.4 134.5 50.1 0.59 including 91.1 91.4 0.3 20.30 and including 104.9 133.5 28.6 0.62 including 132.2 132.6 0.4 12.10 and* 163.9 181.5 17.6 3.66 including* 164.8 174.1 9.3 6.80 including* 171.9 173.5 1.6 35.98 AX-25-718 8.1 26.2 18.1 0.41 including 21.8 23.2 1.4 2.93 and 66.0 67.1 1.1 0.31 AX-25-726 57.9 58.9 1.0 1.96 AX-25-733 4.3 13.4 9.1 0.42 including 10.7 12.0 1.3 1.12 and 106.7 108.2 1.5 0.31 and 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.88 AX-25-738 106.4 107.1 0.7 0.34 and 121.2 124.0 2.8 0.46 and 164.5 188.5 24.0 0.28 including 174.8 175.8 1.0 1.06 and 188.0 188.5 0.5 0.94 AX-25-740 25.0 26.5 1.5 0.30 and 86.1 87.2 1.1 1.37 and 98.1 100.0 1.9 0.72 AX-25-745 25.5 29.5 4.0 0.40 and 47.5 49.0 1.5 0.30 and 144.5 146.0 1.5 0.36 and 151.5 175.5 24.0 0.29 including 174.1 175.5 1.4 1.95 and 206.0 220.5 14.5 0.46 including 210.0 211.5 1.5 1.30 and 244.0 249.0 5.0 1.18 including 244.0 245.0 1.0 5.14 AX-25-753 31.5 33.1 1.6 0.56 and 90.9 118.9 28.0 0.36 including 90.9 92.4 1.5 1.08 and including 112.1 116.6 4.5 0.54 and 142.9 167.9 25.0 0.62 including 146.0 167.9 21.9 0.66 and 183.1 184.4 1.3 0.61 and 198.6 201.7 3.1 0.77 including 199.6 200.2 0.6 2.14 and 222.5 224.0 1.5 0.30 AX-25-778 81.0 82.5 1.5 0.58 and 88.0 97.0 9.0 0.34 and 102.7 103.5 0.8 1.23 and 113.5 114.4 0.9 0.69 and 172.3 179.1 6.8 0.37 and 191.4 192.7 1.3 0.34 and 201.6 202.7 1.1 0.43 AX-25-782 15.2 16.8 1.6 0.45 and 25.8 26.9 1.1 0.53 and 32.0 40.6 8.6 0.33 including 32.0 36.5 4.5 0.44 and 50.3 53.3 3.0 0.49 and 67.8 73.7 5.9 0.52 including 67.8 68.4 0.6 3.01 and 81.0 81.4 0.4 0.82 and 111.9 117.6 5.7 2.99 including 114.6 117.6 3.0 5.30 including 114.6 115.6 1.0 13.20 and 152.9 185.7 32.8 0.47 including 181.3 182.8 1.5 3.30 and 211.4 215.4 4.0 0.36 and 221.0 222.5 1.5 1.06 AX-25-784 3.0 11.5 8.5 1.27 including 3.0 7.6 4.6 2.02 and 42.5 44.4 1.9 0.71 including 43.7 44.4 0.7 1.33 and 59.0 60.5 1.5 0.82 AX-25-785 36.2 37.2 1.0 0.35 and 39.8 41.2 1.4 0.40 and 54.0 55.4 1.4 0.31 AX-25-787 8.9 10.1 1.2 2.75 and 34.8 36.3 1.5 0.30 and 51.0 52.5 1.5 0.56 AX-25-789 16.0 17.5 1.5 0.35 and 46.1 53.1 7.0 1.11 including 46.1 50.1 4.0 1.78 including 49.1 50.1 1.0 4.44 and 88.1 121.1 33.0 0.30 including 88.1 97.2 9.1 0.58 including 88.1 88.7 0.6 4.07 and 127.5 129.0 1.5 0.35 and 156.5 161.0 4.5 0.37 AX-25-795 83.4 90.9 7.5 0.29 and 118.7 134.1 15.4 0.38 including 124.0 134.1 10.1 0.40 AX-25-804 17.0 19.3 2.3 0.37 and 25.3 26.8 1.5 0.30 and 48.3 49.8 1.5 0.40 and 83.8 186.5 102.7 0.50 including 85.3 89.0 3.7 1.42 and including 101.6 103.0 1.4 1.79 and including 114.7 123.6 8.9 1.94 including 117.4 119.2 1.8 6.65 and including 153.5 154.5 1.0 5.04 and including 179.7 180.4 0.7 8.77 and 204.5 237.9 33.4 0.28 including 215.0 220.4 5.4 0.92 including 220.0 220.4 0.4 5.22

Note: Calculated true widths for drillholes are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.

Calculated true width for AX-25-782 is approx. 40% of reported drill widths.

*Portions of drillhole AX-25-708 were awaiting further re-assay and some intervals have been previously released (see news release dated November 13, 2025).

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID EASTING (m) NORTHING (m) ELEVATION (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-663 467932 7083936 794 249.9 0 -60 AX-25-680 467502 7083482 792 373.4 0 -60 AX-25-708 467001 7083858 772 190.5 0 -60 AX-25-718 466561 7084049 737 67.1 0 -60 AX-25-726 467297 7084051 790 115.8 0 -60 AX-25-733 467744 7083895 792 140.5 0 -60 AX-25-738 466389 7083902 717 201.2 0 -60 AX-25-740 466378 7083954 715 157.0 0 -60 AX-25-745 466604 7083702 747 257.6 0 -60 AX-25-753 466707 7083777 759 234.8 0 -60 AX-25-778 466540 7083920 733 202.7 0 -60 AX-25-782 466814 7084002 771 251.5 170 -75 AX-25-784 466741 7084070 763 65.5 0 -60 AX-25-785 466793 7084070 766 65.5 0 -60 AX-25-787 466704 7084072 757 65.5 0 -60 AX-25-789 467795 7084042 793 202.7 0 -60 AX-25-795 467883 7084089 792 146.3 0 -60 AX-25-804 466999 7083799 779 248.4 0 -60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

SMI Zurich, Switzerland, March 18 -19

Italy Roadshow - Milan March 23

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1] The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

[1]The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

