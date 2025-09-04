Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 13:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM Adhesive Materials plans to discontinue label materials production in Nancy, France

(UPM, Helsinki, September 4, 2025 at 14:00 EEST) - Driven by the overcapacity resulting from exceptional market developments during the past years, UPM Adhesive Materials continues centralizing its label material production to more cost competitive units and is planning to discontinue label materials production at its Nancy factory in France. The Nancy site would continue as a distribution terminal to offer best-in-class service and lead time to Western European customers. The plans would affect a maximum of 82 positions.

"These planned changes aim at supporting our growth by improving the overall profitability of our operations and maximizing synergies. By centralizing the production to more cost competitive factories, we will also improve the cost efficiency and quality of our products. The Nancy site is planned to be transformed to a distribution terminal to continue providing world class service to our customers in Western Europe," says Tim Kirchen, Executive Vice President, UPM Adhesive Materials.

For further information please contact:
Tim Kirchen, Executive Vice President, UPM Adhesive Materials, tel. +12153137639

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Adhesive Materials provides high-performance, innovative self-adhesive products, including label materials, graphics solutions, and specialty tapes, as well as reliable services close to customers.? We are one of UPM's fastest-growing global businesses employing around 3,200 professionals. In 2024, our sales reached nearly €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion).
Read more: https://www.adhesivematerials.upm.com

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | UPM materialsolutions WeRenewTheEveryday


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
