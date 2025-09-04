

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Governments of Mexico and the United States have reaffirmed their security cooperation with the aim to work together to dismantle transnational organized crime through enhanced cooperation between their respective national security and law enforcement institutions and judicial authorities.



A statement released by the Governments of the United States and Mexico during U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio's official visit said the two sides are working to address the illegal movement of people across the border.



'This cooperation through specific and immediate actions will strengthen the security along our shared border, halt the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, and stop arms trafficking', it added.



The U.S. State Department said the two governments have established a high-level implementation group to meet regularly and follow-up on mutual commitments and actions taken within their own countries, including measures to counter the cartels, strengthen border security, and eliminate clandestine border tunnels, address illicit financial flows, enhance collaboration to prevent fuel theft, increase inspections, investigations, and prosecutions to stop the flow of drugs and arms.



