Enthusiast Gaming Inc.: Enthusiast Gaming Announces Major Updates to Iconic Addicting Games Platform

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced significant updates to its iconic casual gaming platform, Addicting Games.

The platform refresh delivers a cleaner, more modern design, streamlined navigation, and optimized performance to better serve Addicting Games' over one million monthly players. By focusing on mobile optimization and discoverability, the update makes it easier than ever for users to enjoy the platform's extensive catalog of nostalgic classics and fresh indie releases, while also providing stronger support for independent developers.

Key enhancements include faster load times, a modernized UI/UX, and new features optimized for mobile play. The refreshed homepage highlights daily games and new releases, while the reimagined game page reduces friction by allowing instant access to gameplay. On mobile, streamlined navigation, simplified menus, and maximized screen space create a cleaner, more immersive experience. Together, these updates reintroduce Addicting Games as a modern destination built with mobile-first audiences in mind.

As one of the most recognized and enduring brands in casual gaming, Addicting Games remains an important part of Enthusiast Gaming's broader portfolio, offering clear synergies with the Company's PocketGamer brand, which represents one of the world's leading mobile gaming destinations on the web and the pre-eminent B2B mobile gaming conference and event series.



"Casual and mobile gaming continue to be two of the fastest-growing segments of the industry," said J.B. Elliott, President & COO of Enthusiast Gaming. "With a mobile-first Addicting Games and the global scale of PocketGamer, we're creating a connected ecosystem that drives engagement and unlocks new growth and monetization opportunities. With cross-platform distribution emerging as a key driver for mobile gaming, Enthusiast Gaming is uniquely positioned to give casual gamers new ways to discover, explore, and enjoy mobile games through the Addicting Games platform."



About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming - Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.