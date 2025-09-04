Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRK5 | ISIN: CA29385B1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AV
Tradegate
01.09.25 | 11:12
0,051 Euro
-0,97 % -0,001
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0460,05314:41
0,0480,05211:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.: Enthusiast Gaming Announces Major Updates to Iconic Addicting Games Platform

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced significant updates to its iconic casual gaming platform, Addicting Games.

The platform refresh delivers a cleaner, more modern design, streamlined navigation, and optimized performance to better serve Addicting Games' over one million monthly players. By focusing on mobile optimization and discoverability, the update makes it easier than ever for users to enjoy the platform's extensive catalog of nostalgic classics and fresh indie releases, while also providing stronger support for independent developers.

Key enhancements include faster load times, a modernized UI/UX, and new features optimized for mobile play. The refreshed homepage highlights daily games and new releases, while the reimagined game page reduces friction by allowing instant access to gameplay. On mobile, streamlined navigation, simplified menus, and maximized screen space create a cleaner, more immersive experience. Together, these updates reintroduce Addicting Games as a modern destination built with mobile-first audiences in mind.

As one of the most recognized and enduring brands in casual gaming, Addicting Games remains an important part of Enthusiast Gaming's broader portfolio, offering clear synergies with the Company's PocketGamer brand, which represents one of the world's leading mobile gaming destinations on the web and the pre-eminent B2B mobile gaming conference and event series.

"Casual and mobile gaming continue to be two of the fastest-growing segments of the industry," said J.B. Elliott, President & COO of Enthusiast Gaming. "With a mobile-first Addicting Games and the global scale of PocketGamer, we're creating a connected ecosystem that drives engagement and unlocks new growth and monetization opportunities. With cross-platform distribution emerging as a key driver for mobile gaming, Enthusiast Gaming is uniquely positioned to give casual gamers new ways to discover, explore, and enjoy mobile games through the Addicting Games platform."

About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming - Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer
Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com
Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.