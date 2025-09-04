Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2025, the Company will consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation").

The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 565127602 and the new ISIN will be CA5651276027 for post-Consolidation Shares. The effective date of the Consolidation will be September 8, 2025.

The Company currently has 457,448,465 Shares issued and outstanding, and immediately following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 45,744,846 Shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any convertible securities will be adjusted on the same basis (10:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices. The Company's post-Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about September 8, 2025.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Transfer Agent"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through the Transfer Agent by calling 1-800-564-6253 or by emailing corporateactions@computershare.com. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or direct registration system statement representing the post-Consolidation Shares.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

