Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders regarding the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting, which is to be held at the Company's offices at 600-1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2J3, on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) (the "Meeting"). The Company confirms the availability of its Meeting Materials (as defined below) and wishes to advise its shareholders, due to the ongoing Canada Post service disruption, alternative options are available to access materials and vote their shares in connection with the Meeting.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

(a) to receive the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the report of the auditors thereon;

(b) to set the number of directors of the Company at five (5);

(c) to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

(d) to appoint De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

(e) to re-approve (with or without variation) the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (unchanged from prior year); and

(f) to transact such further business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Electronic copies of the Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and related proxy materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") have been filed and are available under Maple Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are posted under the heading "Investors" on the Company's website at https://www.maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/investors/agm-materials. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials directly via SEDAR+ and the Company's website, or to contact the Company at info@maplegoldmines.com or +1 (647) 265-8688 to obtain copies. In the event that conclusion of the Canada Post mail strike is at least 15 days before the Meeting, the Company intends to mail the Meeting Materials; however, there is no assurance that mailed Meeting Materials will arrive before the Meeting.

Shareholders are not required to attend the Meeting in person to vote. In accordance with the Orders (as defined below), Maple Gold is waiving the proxy cut-off time specified in the Meeting Materials and will accept proxies submitted to and received by the Company's transfer agent. Computershare Investor Services Inc., by 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Registered shareholders are shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Corporation, and not through a brokerage account or depository company. Registered shareholders may vote in advance online at www.investorvote.com or by telephone as indicated on their form of proxy. Registered shareholders requiring a voting control number may obtain it by contacting Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 (North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (international). Beneficial shareholders should contact their broker or intermediary to obtain their voting control number and submit their instructions under the applicable procedures.

Copies of the Company's audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 ("Financial Statements & MD&A") have been filed and are available under Maple Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Physical copies of the Financial Statements & MD&A will be made available to shareholders upon request by email (info@maplegoldmines.com). Once mail service resumes, the Company will mail requested copies in the ordinary course.

The Company confirms that it has fulfilled all conditions to rely on, and will be relying on, the Canadian Securities Administrators' Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 - Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal suspension and the corresponding British Columbia Securities Commission's adoption thereof (collectively, the "Orders"), to be exempt from the requirement to mail proxy-related materials for the Meeting. The Orders provide temporary relief from mailing requirements during a postal suspension for meetings that address only "annual matters" and are not contested. Maple Gold confirms that each item on its Meeting agenda is an "annual matter" for purposes of the Orders. The Company has satisfied and continues to meet all other conditions required by the Orders, including timely filing, public posting, alternative delivery options, and waiver of the proxy cut-off.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Meeting, including the timing, conduct and matters to be considered at the Meeting. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

