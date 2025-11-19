Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully-funded 30,000-meter ("m") diamond drill program (the "Program") on its 100%-owned Douay Gold Project ("Douay") and Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") (together, "Douay/Joutel" or the "Property") located along the Casa Berardi-Douay Gold Trend in Québec, Canada. The Program will include:

1) 20,000 m of Phase II drilling at Douay to follow up on recent step-out success at the Nika and 531 zones and continue testing significant extensions of higher-grade gold mineralization well below the current Douay mineral resource estimate ("MRE") and conceptual pit shells; and

2) 10,000 m of drilling at Joutel to extend the known high-grade gold mineralization along the entire past-producing Eagle-Telbel mine trend.

This $10 million Program, utilizing four drill rigs, represents the largest expansionary drill campaign in the Property's history and builds on the successful 12,240 m Phase I Douay program completed in H1 2025. With a strong cash position of approximately $20.5 million, Maple Gold is well positioned to advance the exceptional district-scale gold potential at Douay/Joutel.

"As a result of our exploration success earlier this year and the execution of our reset strategy, we raised $18 million from new and existing long-term shareholders to support an aggressive drill program focused on resource growth and new discovery potential across the Property," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "We have always wanted to push harder at Douay/Joutel and we are now in a position to complete the largest drill program in Maple Gold's history. This next phase of drilling will continue to systematically test down-plunge extensions (up to 1,000 m vertical depth) of higher-grade gold mineralization within the Douay MRE area, begin to test 55 kilometres of underexplored strike length along the Casa Berardi-Douay Gold Trend and advance near-deposit and regional targets at Joutel. Over the next 12 months, our fully funded, multi-phase growth plan is designed to achieve key resource expansion, discovery and development milestones that drive shareholder value."

2025 Year-to-Date Exploration and Corporate Highlights

Exploration success: Executed a 21-hole, 12,240-m winter drill campaign that intersected gold mineralization in every hole (see news releases dated April 3 and July 15, 2025), expanding higher-grade gold zones at both the Nika and 531 zones and demonstrating potential for bulk-tonnage underground resources beneath the 2022 modeled resource pits. Both the Nika and 531 zones remain open for expansion in all directions.

Nika Zone

3.05 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 55.8 m, including 4.93 g/t Au over 17 m, within a broader zone 2.05 g/t Au over 108.6 m, in DDH DO-25-338, a 300-m down-plunge step-out from DDH DO-21-282X and the bottom of the 2022 modeled pit; and

2.93 g/t Au over 20 m, including 5.54 g/t Au over 7 m, within a broader zone of 1.26 g/t Au over 60 m, in DDH DO-25-54Ext, a 30-m offset to DO-25-338.

531 Zone

3.00 g/t Au over 10.8 m, including 4.51 g/t Au over 5 m, in DDH DO-25-349;

4.87 g/t Au over 15 m, including 11.25 g/t Au over 5 m , in DDH DO-25-351;

1.96 g/t Au over 20.8 m, including 2.54 g/t Au over 12 m, and 3.66 g/t Au over 11.4 m, including 11.04 g/t Au over 2.9 m, within a broader zone of 1.41 g/t Au over 49.5 m, in DDH DO-25-352.

Capital markets momentum : Closed an oversubscribed $5 million non-brokered private placement with a concurrent 10:1 share consolidation and board refresh (see news release dated September 9, 2025) and an upsized $13 million brokered LIFE offering (see news release dated October 23, 2025). The shareholder base was strengthened with the addition of leading strategic and institutional investors and continued support from the Company's largest shareholder.

Technical advancements: Completed geological re-modeling at Douay/Joutel integrating all lithological, alteration, geochemical and geophysical data to identify gold mineralization controls and utilizing oriented-core data to refine a new structural interpretation on higher-grade gold.

Regional discovery: Spring 2025 sonic drilling and Summer 2025 fieldwork both generated promising anomalies warranting follow-up. Sonic drilling (730 m across 27 holes) defined a new "Douay-style" target located two kilometers northeast of the current Douay MRE with 0.92 g/t Au in bedrock, while fieldwork returned anomalous gold-in-soil results (Figure 1).

Project de-risking: Initiated a Douay MRE update and a maiden Joutel MRE with SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., alongside preliminary engineering and trade-off studies with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, with anticipated completion in H1 2026.

Planned Exploration Activities

The Company has planned an aggressive Fall/Winter 2025-2026 drill campaign to build on its successful H1 2025 drill program, which improved the understanding of key gold mineralization controls at Douay, including:

Primary structural controls: the large regional, deep-seated, mantle-tapping Casa Berardi Deformation Zone and the key secondary splay, the Douay Deformation Zone; and a moderate southeast plunge for high-grade gold shoots determined by the intersection line of east-southeast earlier shears with east-northeast later brittle fractures;

Favorable host rocks: the alkaline Douay Intrusive Complex, characterized by a wide-spread fenitization aureole and cut by multiple ages of mafic to felsic diking, lamprophyres and carbonatites, and permissive Fe-tholeiitic mafic volcanic stratigraphy; and

Ground preparation: a progressive sequence of fenitization, hematization, albitization and pyritization, accompanied by moderate to strong brecciation, followed by one or more gold mineralizing events.

The Program will test high-priority Property-wide targets allocated as follows (Figure 1):

Douay (20,000 m)

Nika Zone - 12,000 m

Includes up- and down-plunge step-outs to Phase I hole DO-25-338 and tests of both the newly modeled, moderately steep southeast-trending primary plunge, and a shallower west-trending secondary plunge (Figure 2).



531 Zone - 6,000 m

Includes up- and down-plunge tests of both moderately steep southeast-trending and shallower west-trending plunges with 50 to 100 m step-outs to hole DO-21-310 (8.8 g/t Au over 28.5 m, see news release dated September 9, 2021) and Phase I holes DO-25-351 and DO-25-352.



Douay West Zone - 1,000 m

Focused on defining the high-grade, shallow west-trending plunge.



Porphyry West Zone - 1,000 m

Focused on defining the high-grade, steep south-southeast-trending plunge.



Joutel (10,000 m)

A new Joutel drill program is designed to test shallow structural targets along the Main Iron Carbonate Horizon ("MICH") at the historical Joutel Mine Complex, host to the past-producing Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel mines (combined production of 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au between 1974-19932) (Figure 3). Drill targets will include:

Telbel Zone - 4,500 m

Targeting high-grade mineralization near the existing Telbel underground workings and up-plunge and along strike targets up to 900 m from the workings.



Between Eagle and Telbel ("Between the Dykes") - 2,500 m Testing primary and secondary high-grade plunges along the MICH in the historically underexplored area between Eagle and Telbel shafts.





Eagle Zone - 2,000 m Targeting existing unmined shallow mineralization within the MICH along strike from the Eagle shaft.





Regional - 1,000 m Testing regional magnetic and electromagnetic targets along strike.



Figure 1. Plan view map of Douay/Joutel showing locations of planned Fall/Winter 2025-2026 drilling, Spring/Summer 2025 exploration results and Property-wide targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/275110_602a24fdc47888d3_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Douay longitudinal section highlighting 2022 MRE blocks and conceptual pit limits, H1 2025 completed drill holes and planned Fall/Winter 2025-2026 drill targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/275110_602a24fdc47888d3_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Joutel longitudinal section highlighting the past-producing, high-grade Eagle West, Eagle, and Telbel mines, updated preliminary block model, and planned Fall/Winter 2025-2025 drill targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/275110_602a24fdc47888d3_003full.jpg

Spring/Summer 2025 Exploration Results

Positive results from a 27-hole, 730 m sonic drilling program completed Spring 2025 identified a new "Douay-style" target over a 1,000 m x 1,500 m area located two kilometers northeast of the Douay MRE area. The sonic drill program successfully cored Fe-Mg carbonate/K-feldspar/magnetite+/-hematite-altered syenite, feldspathized sediments with local fluorite, and intermediate volcaniclastic rocks returning up to 0.92 g/t Au in bedrock (Figure 1). Follow-up drilling is planned as part of the Program.

Results from the Summer 2025 field exploration program on the midwestern portion of Douay were also encouraging, with anomalous gold-in-soil results returning up to 34 ppb (Figure 1). Infill sampling will be carried out as part of a planned Summer 2026 program.

Project De-Risking Steps

An updated MRE and a new NI 43-101 Technical Report for Douay/Joutel, prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., are expected in H1 2026.

Internal project scoping and engineering and studies for Douay, led by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, are ongoing and expected to be completed in parallel with the updated MRE. Current work is focused on a gap analysis of the existing technical data, mining trade-off studies (open pit versus underground mining scenarios), processing trade-off studies (whole ore leach versus gravity-flotation-cyanidation flowsheets), infrastructure trade-off studies (onsite milling versus custom toll-milling), and preliminary cash flow modeling.

Equity Incentive Grants

Maple Gold's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options ("Options") to certain employees, officers, directors and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,975,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), with an exercise price of $1.38 per Common Share. The Options will vest in three equal tranches over a 24-month period. Once vested, each Option is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the date of the grant.

Qualified Person

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. (PEO/EGBC/OGQ), Vice President, Technical Services of Maple Gold, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and Mineral Resource matters contained in this news release. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company implements strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control protocols at the Douay Gold Project covering the planning and placing of sonic drill holes in the field, drilling and retrieving the soil, till and bedrock core samples, drill hole surveying, core transport, core logging by qualified personnel, sampling and bagging of core for analysis, and the transport of core samples from site to commercial laboratories for analysis.

About the Douay/Joutel Gold Project

The Douay/Joutel Gold Project is located adjacent to Highway 109 in the heart of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction. This large, 100%-owned land package includes the Company's flagship Douay Gold Project, which hosts an established mineral resource1 containing 511,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2.53 million ounces of gold (Inferred), as well as the past-producing, high-grade Joutel Mine Complex2. The Property contains ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective geology within the influence of the major gold-bearing Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. Gold mines in the immediate region include the Casa Berardi Gold Mine operated by Hecla Mining Company and the Detour Lake Gold Mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

