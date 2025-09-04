Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, is pleased to announce its secured an expansion milestone for its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps") with Albertsons Companies and it's Safeway banner.

Following its initial mushroom home grow kits U.S. retail launch in 66 Safeway stores, Happy Caps has now secured an additional program with Albertsons Companies and its Safeway banner, increasing its store count by 86% to 123 locations across Oregon and Washington State. The two programs are expected to roll out in late fall and the holiday season of 2025, significantly broadening Happy Caps' footprint in the United States.

This agreement will feature Happy Caps' popular home grow kit varieties, Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster mushrooms, with enhanced U.S.-specific packaging highlighting "Made in the Oregon" and "Certified Organic" certifications.

Key details of the expanded Safeway partnership include:

123 Safeway stores across Oregon and Washington State participating in two seasonal programs (late fall 2025 and Christmas 2025)

Expansion represents an 86% increase in store count from the initial 66-store launch

Continued collaboration with Trailbridge Farms in Oregon to ensure freshness, local production, and improved margins

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Safeway to a total of 123 stores across two seasonal programs this year," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "This is another proud milestone for Happy Caps as we build our U.S. presence. Nearly doubling our store count in such a short time demonstrates strong momentum and validates consumer demand for our Happy Caps mushroom home grow kits."

This U.S. expansion underscores the increasing consumer appetite for fresh, functional mushroom products in the health and wellness market. The Company continues to explore additional retail opportunities across North America, aiming to bring its premium mushroom products to a broader audience.

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm specializing in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits' and a newly launched functional lion's mane and shiitake gummies 60 pack. www.HappyCaps.ca - HappyCapsUSA.com

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe.

