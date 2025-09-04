MineHub and Surecomp deliver seamless post-trade and trade finance automation to the global commodities market-tackling the $2.5 trillion trade finance gap.

MineHub's real-time logistics capabilities with Surecomp's award-winning digital trade finance processing engine, enable miners, traders, smelters, and financiers with unparalleled efficiency and transparency by digitizing workflows, facilitating data-sharing, cutting costs, and accelerating working capital.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its integrated trade financing offering together with its partner, Surecomp, a global leader of digital trade finance infrastructure. This partnership equips miners, traders, and financiers to replace error-prone manual processes with end-to-end automation, directly addressing inefficiencies that cost enterprises $500 billion annually in delays and fraud1.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "This is a major step forward in our mission to digitize and de-risk global supply chains. Together with Surecomp, we are unlocking the true potential of digital trade by linking operational execution with financing in real time. This is where the future of trade is headed."

The strategic partnership was signed in late 2023 ahead of the wave of digital trade regulations. The solution bridges MineHub's real-time logistics data with Surecomp's RIVO platform-delivering audit-ready workflows that can reduce letter of credit processing times from 5-10 days to intraday.

This integration enables customers to manage the full lifecycle of their physical commodity trades, from contract to cash, with greater speed, compliance, and cost-effectiveness. By bridging MineHub's real-time shipment and documentation capabilities with Surecomp's leading trade finance infrastructure, customers benefit from end-to-end automation of trade execution and financing.

Enno-Burghard Weitzel, Chief Solutions Officer at Surecomp, added: "Our collaboration with MineHub exemplifies how integrated platforms can create immediate value. By aligning trade and finance data, we are delivering a unified experience for customers looking to future-proof their trade operations. The integrated solution is available immediately for all joint customers and is being piloted by several leading global mining and trading firms."

Key Customer Benefits:

Working Capital Acceleration: MineHub's real-time trade and shipping data triggers instant financing workflows in Surecomp's platform, enabling real-time visibility into trade status and automated document generation and validation, reducing letter of credit processing times by up to 40%3.

ESG-Compliant Audit Trails: The digitized audit trails across both platforms support compliance with EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR) standards, addressing compliance costs that on average consume 15-30% of trade finance budgets3.

Operational Efficiency: The integration eradicates manual reconciliation and duplicate data entry between trade operations (miners/traders) and finance teams (banks/borrowers), addressing a critical pain point that cost enterprises 20-30% of annual trade finance spend3. For a mid-size supplier, this can translate to more than $500,000 in annual savings from reduced labor, faster liquidity, and minimized penalties.

Global Trade Finance Gap

The global trade finance gap now exceeds $2.5 trillion annually3, driven by inefficient paper-based processes that cost enterprises billions in delays, fraud, and manual labor. MineHub's integration with Surecomp directly addresses this gap by digitizing workflows that the International Chamber of Commerce estimates account for 70% of trade finance inefficiencies, positioning the partnership to deliver immediate value to customers.

About Surecomp

Surecomp® is the market-leading provider of digital trade and supply chain finance solutions for corporates and financial institutions. An industry pioneer for nearly forty years, the company enables seamless, sustainable trade by breaking down barriers and fostering collaboration. Its award-winning portfolio of cloud and on-premises solutions streamlines the trade finance lifecycle for frictionless transaction processing, enhanced risk mitigation, compliance, decision support and growth. Underpinned by numerous global offices and an extensive partner network, Surecomp's prestigious customer footprint spans over eighty countries across the world. For more information visit surecomp.com.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Sources:

1. International Chamber of Commerce, 2023

2. World Trade Organization, 2023

3. McKinsey's 2023 benchmark for digitized trade

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264994

SOURCE: MineHub Technologies Inc.