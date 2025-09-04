Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is pleased to announce the addition of Xcash Financial Services Inc. ("Xcash"), to its Open Banking Ready AI Platform to deliver greater insight into credit decisioning.

Xcash will leverage Inverite's proprietary technology to deliver faster, data-driven credit decisions for its more than 50,000 Canadian customers. By incorporating real-time financial insights, Xcash will enhance its ability to provide efficient, accurate, and responsible lending services both through its online platform and the Xcash mobile app, providing customers convenient and secure access to financial products on the go.

Based in Toronto and operating since 2008, Xcash offers Canadians a variety of quick-access financial products including instant payday loans of up to $1,500, unsecured personal loans of up to $5,000, and invoice factoring solutions for businesses. Known for its friendly, client-focused service and commitment to responsible lending, Xcash serves a growing customer base across Canada.

"Our partnership with Inverite allows us to deliver quicker and more precise lending decisions while continuing to provide the reliable and responsible service our clients expect," said Almog Harush of Xcash.

"We are proud to support Xcash as they enhance their lending services with advanced, real-time verification tools. This partnership reflects Inverite's commitment to helping financial service providers improve accuracy and efficiency in credit decisioning," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite.

The Company is also pleased to announce its intention to issue up to 4.67 million units ("Units") and/or common shares ("Shares") to settle up to $700,000 in account payable to vendors and loans advanced to the Company by insiders and 3rd parties and offer a non-brokered private placement of up to 5.33 million Units at $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $800,000. Each Unit is comprised of a common share and one-half warrant (each a "Half Warrant"), a whole warrant (each a "Warrant") is exercisable to purchase a common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years. The Company may pay finder fees in accordance with applicable laws and Exchange requirements. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of those laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act).

The transaction remains subject to the approval of the CSE. The Units and/or Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

About Xcash Financial Services Inc.

Founded in 2008 and based in Toronto, Xcash Financial Services Inc. ("Xcash") offers payday loans (up to $1,500), personal loans (up to $5,000), and invoice factoring services. With a focus on fast, reliable, and responsible lending, Xcash is known for its caring, client-centered approach and nationwide presence.

For further information about Xcash Financial Services Inc., please visit: xcash.ca.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 28 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inveriteinsights.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

