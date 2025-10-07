Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, announced a 24-month agreement with NewRoads Automotive Group ("NewRoads"). NewRoads will adopt Inverite's Instant Bank Verification (IBV) for income verification and its Identity and Know Your Customer (KYC) with liveness solution to enhance fraud prevention across its automotive retail and financing operations in the Greater Toronto Area.

Under the agreement, NewRoads will integrate Inverite's AI-driven Open-Banking Ready Platform to support real-time income verification, reduce friction in the financing journey, and strengthen identity assurance prior to approval. The deployment is expected to streamline dealer and lender workflows, reduce manual processing, and provide a faster, more consistent customer experience.

For Inverite, the partnership advances its strategy to expand in the automotive finance sector, broadening the data set that powers its machine-learning-driven data enrichment and fraud detection tools, while reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of advanced decisioning solutions for Canadian lenders.

"Inverite's verification platform will help us shorten approval times and reduce fraud risk while keeping the process simple for our customers," said Kathy Nga, Leasing Manager, NewRoads Automotive Group. "It's a natural fit with our focus on operational efficiency and delivering an exceptional buying experience."

"This agreement strengthens our presence in automotive finance and brings real-time verification to NewRoads' customers," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "By combining Instant Bank Verification with modern identity and liveness checks, we can help NewRoads accelerate approvals while supporting smarter, data-driven risk decisions."

About NewRoads Automotive Group

Founded in 1968, NewRoads Automotive Group ("NewRoads") is a multi-dealership automotive retailer headquartered in the York Region, Ontario. NewRoads operates a network of dealerships representing eleven major automotive brands across the Greater Toronto Area and provides financing through NewRoads Financial, supported by comprehensive after-sales services including servicing, parts, and body shop operations.

For further information about NewRoads Automotive Group, please visit: newroads.ca.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 28 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269397

SOURCE: Inverite Insights Inc.