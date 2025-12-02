Verification Revenue increased by 15% & 16.6% over the same six and three-month prior period.

Operating Expenses decreased by 22% over the same six and three-month prior period.

Continued strong progress towards cashflow breakeven.

Inverite's AI financial database has surpassed 30 billion data points from over 7.0 million Canadian consumer transactions.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers. Inverite announces its six-month financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025, compared to September 30, 2024. The Company continues to achieve strong revenue growth and lowering costs, in continuing towards financial sustainability.

Key financial highlights for the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, include:

The Company increased verification fee revenue by 15.4% to $711,106 (September 30, 2024 - $616,449). Inverite continues to see its transaction volumes increase which contributed to the increase in verification fee revenues over the comparative period in 2024.

The Company saw operating expenses decrease by 22% or $411,017 to $1,435,136 (September 30, 2024 - $1,846,153) as the Company continues improve efficiencies.

The Company recorded a net loss of $692,790 (September 30, 2024 - net loss of $1,310,477) a decrease of $617,687 or 47%. The decrease in net loss resulted primarily from the reduction on share-based payments and gain on write-offs of account payable during the six-month period ended September 30, 2025

Key financial highlights for the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, include:

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company generated $360,620 (September 30, 2024 - $309,410) of verification fees generated from Inverite representing an increase of 16.6% over the comparable period.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, decreased by $201,123 or 22.6% to $690,430 (September 30, 2024 - $891,553), as the Company continued to focus on reducing its overall costs.

The Company recorded net loss of $294,754 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (September 30, 2024 - $620,093). The decrease in the net loss was primarily due to onetime accounting adjustment to accounting fees compared to 2024.

Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite, "The improvements in our financial results this period reflects deliberate choices we made over the past year to strengthen the business and focus on the areas that matter most to our customers and partners. The reductions in operating expenses were intentional and targeted - allowing us to support revenue growth while improving efficiency and narrowing our path to breakeven.

At the same time, the continued expansion of our financial data platform, now exceeding 30 billion data points, demonstrates the scale of real-time consumer data activity we support across Canada. We believe this foundation positions us well for the next phase of our product and commercial roadmap."

A comprehensive discussion of Inverite's financial position and results of operations is provided in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also advises the grant of 590,000 stock options to directors and employees under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The stock options have a strike price of $0.37 and have a term of five years. All stock options vest upon grant. The grant is subject to the approval of the CSE.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 30 billion financial data points from more than 7 million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inverite.com.

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

X

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276548

SOURCE: Inverite Insights Inc.