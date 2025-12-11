HIGHLIGHTS

Canada introduces a national regulatory framework for fiat-backed stablecoins in the 2025 Federal Budget, establishing Bank of Canada oversight.

Inverite's exploration of tokenized credit infrastructure is validated and strengthened by this policy direction.

The Company underscores the importance of real-time verification, income intelligence, and risk assessment in future regulated digital credit markets.

Inverite continues active participation and leadership within the Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA) in discussions with federal policymakers on real-time data, payments modernization, and open banking.

Strategic advisor Justin Hartzman, a blockchain, fintech, and AI specialist, emphasizes the significance of regulated digital settlement for next-generation financial infrastructure.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in AI-powered financial data intelligence, today issued an update on its tokenized credit initiative following the Government of Canada's introduction of a national regulatory framework for fiat-backed stablecoins in the 2025 Federal Budget. The newly released federal measures set out requirements for reserves, redemption rights, governance, and risk management, with the Bank of Canada overseeing compliance. This framework represents a key milestone in modernizing Canada's digital financial infrastructure and provides long-awaited clarity for regulated innovation in payments and credit.

In October, Inverite announced its exploration of tokenized credit infrastructure (see News Release 2025.10.30) designed to support real-time, transparent, and data-verified credit models. The Government of Canada's formal definition of a stablecoin regulatory regime validates the strategic direction Inverite had anticipated and further aligns the Company's research with national policy objectives. As part of its ongoing participation and leadership within the Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA), Inverite recently joined other industry stakeholders in discussions with the Minister of Finance's office. These discussions focused on open banking, payments modernization, and the infrastructure required to support real-time financial data areas directly related to Inverite's work in emerging digital-credit markets.

"When we announced our exploration of tokenized credit, it reflected where we believed the Canadian market was naturally heading," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "The federal stablecoin framework confirms that shift is now underway. It reinforces the importance of Inverite's capabilities in verification, income intelligence, and real-time risk assessment-as essential building blocks for a regulated digital credit ecosystem."

Inverite also recently appointed Justin Hartzman, a recognized specialist in blockchain, fintech, and AI-driven financial systems, as a strategic advisor (see News Release 2025.11.04). His expertise supports the Company's work as regulators and industry participants advance toward interoperable, real-time digital financial frameworks. "Canada's move to regulate stablecoins is a foundational step toward a more interoperable and modern financial system," said Justin Hartzman. "As real-time data, transparent credit models, and regulated digital settlement converge, the financial ecosystem gains both efficiency and trust. Companies like Inverite, which provide the intelligence, verification, and risk architecture, are positioned to help shape this next phase of financial infrastructure."

"Inverite's leadership within our association arrives at a pivotal time, and their commitment to advancing Canada's digital financial ecosystem will support FDATA's work to promote open banking and open finance policies that enhance transparency and consumer choice across the entire financial landscape," said Steve Boms, Executive Director of FDATA.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) a Canadian leader in real-time bank verification, income analytics, affordability insights, and AI-driven risk-modeling technology used by fintechs, lenders, and financial institutions nationwide.

Visit www.inveriteinsights.com for more information.

