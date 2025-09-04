Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era invites shareholders to a meeting on Wednesday September 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM to approve its name change to 01 Quantum Inc.

Immediately following the formal portion of the meeting, Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01, will deliver a presentation to shareholders. The update will provide an overview of and the potential for the Company's recent strategic partnerships with a Quantum-Native Crypto Foundation (July 29 press release) and Turnium Technology Group Inc. (Sept. 2 press release), outlining how these initiatives support its long-term objectives in digital asset protection and quantum-safe cybersecurity.

Mr. Cheung will also share insights into the Company's development roadmap and additional areas of focus as it transitions under its new name, 01 Quantum Inc.

Meeting Details:

Date and time:

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Location to attend in person:

Offices of Fogler, Rubinoff LLP, 40 King St. West, Suite 2400, Scotia Plaza, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3Y2

Virtual Attendance:

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89726877389?pwd=HftuuixEHTR5JL5e0Iz5MqqpYNbUpt.1

Passcode: 01Quantum

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 897 2687 7389

Passcode: 360476977

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

