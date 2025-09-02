Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise-level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, and Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI"), a leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement aimed at expanding the reach of quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on August 31, 2025, TTGI will offer 01's IronCAP X post-quantum cryptography (PQC) email service leveraging TTGI's extensive network and expertise in delivering secure, scalable technology solutions. This partnership addresses the need for future-proof communication tools in industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, where data integrity and privacy are paramount.

"This partnership positions us to help enterprises future-proof their communications against quantum threats," said Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01. "TTGI's deep industry knowledge and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner to accelerate the adoption of our quantum-safe end-user SaaS solutions."

"This agreement marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide secure and future-ready technology services," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of Turnium Technology Group. "We look forward to working closely with 01 to bring quantum-safe cybersecurity to our customers."

The partnership is effective immediately, and both companies are committed to delivering value through joint initiatives, customer engagements, and continued innovation.

IronCAP X, developed by 01, is a quantum-safe end-to-end email and file encryption system designed for enterprise use. Built on NIST-approved PQC (FIPS-203 and FIPS-204 standards), IronCAP X ensures that emails remain fully encrypted from sender to recipient, protecting against both current and future cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computers. The system integrates effortlessly with popular enterprise email client Microsoft Office Outlook, offering digital signing and encryption without disrupting user workflows. With its patent-protected technology and zero learning curve, IronCAP X delivers unmatched security and usability for organizations seeking future-proof communication solutions.

About 01 Communique

As recently announced, the Company is in the process of rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc. Follow us on our blog for more information on our plans and rebranding.

01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Connectivity Matters"

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "feel", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability to advance the Company's PQC technologies, the market adoption of such technologies and the impact of quantum computing on the digital economy. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

#

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264660

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.