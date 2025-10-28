Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity provider for the quantum computing era, announces that William Gee a Senior Advisor to 01 Quantum Inc. and Vice Chair of Asia PKI Consortium will represent 01 Quantum on a panel discussion as well as a breakout session at the PKI Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 29, 2025.

The breakout session presentation will be focused on 01's Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) technology and its practical contribution to the digital assets industry. The focus will be on the technology and how QCW allows seamless integration of a quantum-safe digital signature into an existing layer 1 chain such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid. The panel will also aim to tackle one of cybersecurity's biggest challenges today, preparing for the quantum era exploring how enterprises can navigate the quantum threat with clarity and urgency. William Gee, representing 01 Quantum, will join experts on the panel to examine global strategies for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) migration, comparing collaborative models like the EU's with sovereign approaches in Asia Pacific. The discussion will highlight how these national efforts align with the NIST standardization process, offering insight into the evolving global landscape. Rather than focusing solely on theory, the panel aims to deliver a practical framework for business and technical leaders to approach PQC migration as a strategic priority, one that supports operational resilience and long-term security in the quantum era.

About the PKI Consortium

The Public Key Infrastructure Consortium is comprised of leading organizations that are committed to improve, create and collaborate on generic, industry or use-case specific policies, procedures, best practices, standards and tools that advance trust in assets and communication for everyone and everything using Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) as well as the security of the internet in general. By engaging with users, regulators, supervisory bodies and other interested or relying parties the consortium can address actual issues.

About the Event

From Tuesday, October 28 to Thursday, October 30, 2025, the PKI Consortium will host its fourth Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Conference at the Connexion Conference & Event Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This premier three-day event begins with hands-on workshops, followed by two days of expert-led talks, panels, and breakout sessions. It attracts top executives, technical leaders, and practitioners from both the public and private sectors, all focused on shaping the future of cryptography. Registration for the Event is available online at Post-Quantum Cryptography Conference - October 28 - 30, 2025 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | PKI Consortium.

About 01 Quantum

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

