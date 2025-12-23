Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (01 Quantum or the Company), a leading early-market provider of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions for the quantum computing era, today announces that the Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of 100,000 stock options to one of its Directors to purchase up to 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.89 per share. The options were granted on November 17, 2025, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options have a term of four years expiring on November 17, 2029 and vest in two equal tranches of 50,000 on May 12, 2026 and the remaining 50,000 on November 12, 2026.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

