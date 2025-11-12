Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is pleased to announce its Quantum AI Wrapper (QAW) technology. This technology is engineered to solve one of the most pressing challenges facing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, which is security and privacy in the special-purpose AI model market.

Unlike general purpose Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, special-purpose AI models are often tailored for some specific tasks rather than general purpose. These special tasks often involve highly confidential/sensitive user input such as credit fraud detection, image recognition, diagnostics, and network traffic analysis. These use cases involve confidential data, making security or privacy safeguards a concern for both the user and AI model vendor. Additionally, AI model vendors have requirements to protect their intellectual property from model extraction attacks.

The security challenge is twofold:

User Risk: Individuals risk exposing sensitive data during AI inference.

Vendor Risk: AI model vendors run a risk when allowing access to their unencrypted AI model.

These security issues have hindered both deployment and adoption in a significant segment of the AI market, which according to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, will reach $250 billion USD by the end of 2025 and $1.77 trillion USD by 2032. QAW is engineered to resolve these security issues by enabling encrypted AI query and inference, ensuring that neither user data nor vendor models are ever exposed.

Powered by Full Homomorphic Encryption and IronCAP

QAW leverages a combination of:

Full Homomorphic Encryption (FHE): A cryptographic breakthrough that allows computations directly on encrypted data, enabling secure processing of inputs like medical records and financial information without ever being decrypted. In the context of AI, FHE enables secure query and inference, ensuring that neither the user's data nor the vendor's model is exposed.

IronCAP: 01 Quantum's NIST approved post-quantum cryptography, designed to withstand the future threat of quantum attacks (Q-Day).

Together, these technologies deliver a quantum-safe, future-proof solution protecting AI against the looming threat of Q-Day, the moment quantum computers are capable of breaking traditional encryption.

A Marketplace for Secure AI Models

Technical Highlights

A Secure AI Operations patent application associated with our QAW technology has been filed (US #19/341.748).

A quantum-safe solution for harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks or long-term field deployment.

Deployment options tailored for special-purpose AI use-cases.

"We're excited to announce our QAW technology, designed to enhance security and privacy in AI," said Andrew Cheung, CEO for 01 Quantum. "Unlike general-purpose AI models that are designed for broad tasks like conversation or summarization, special-purpose AI models are built for mission-critical applications, from credit fraud detection to medical diagnostics, where data sensitivity and IP protection are paramount. Our QAW technology is tailored for these high-stakes environments. While we're not disclosing further technical details at this time for competitive reasons, a live demonstration is forthcoming followed by our commercialization strategy. We look forward to showcasing how our QAW enabled AI inference can unlock secure deployment across industries soon."

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

