Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a global innovator in SD-WAN and connectivity solutions, today announced the successful deployment of its revolutionary Version 7.x RAC1 platform to 46 OEM partner environments, representing 75% of its partner ecosystem.

The new platform, code-named "Laywire", represents nearly a decade of development and delivers breakthrough performance improvements including 10x faster throughput speeds and 40x higher management server density, compared to the previous version(s).

Key Performance Metrics:

10x throughput improvement on existing hardware (achieving 3Gbps on processors that previously delivered 300Mbps)

on existing hardware (achieving 3Gbps on processors that previously delivered 300Mbps) 24Gbps per core throughput on Xeon Gold 6430 processors

throughput on Xeon Gold 6430 processors 100,000 nodes supported per management server (up from 2,000)

supported per management server (up from 2,000) 2000:1 edge-to-core node ratio, dramatically reducing infrastructure costs

"Our design philosophy focuses on making advanced use cases easily deployable while ensuring customer privacy and security," said Josh Hicks, VP of Product and Development. "Laywire enables our partners to break through the traditional 1Gbps barrier and support ultra-high speeds ranging up to 24Gbps."

New Business Opportunities Enabled:

Multi-gigabit SD-WAN for core and edge connectivity

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) deployments

Cost-effective large-scale IoT implementations

Global multi-site enterprise networks

Hybrid-cloud architectures

The platform addresses the evolving needs of managed service providers (MSPs), telecommunications companies, and internet service providers (ISPs) seeking scalable, high-performance connectivity solutions.

"This achievement represents another defining moment for Turnium," said Doug Childress, Global CEO. "Our R&D team has set a new industry benchmark for SD-WAN technology delivery. Their decade-long commitment to innovation positions Turnium at the forefront of next-generation networking solutions."

For further information or to arrange a demonstration, please contact Turnium's sales team via sales@ttgi.io.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

CAUTIONARY NOTES

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

