Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aldo G. Gallone as Vice President of Global Strategy and Partnerships.

Mr. Gallone brings over 35 years of leadership experience in the technology sector, with a proven track record of scaling sales organizations, developing strategic channel partnerships, and driving revenue growth across North America and Europe. His extensive background spans Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics, with senior leadership roles at major industry players including IBM, Scalar Decisions, Skytap, Sisense and GlassHouse Systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aldo to the Turnium executive team at this pivotal moment in our growth trajectory," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of Turnium. "Aldo is a 'catalytic builder' with a unique blend of corporate discipline and entrepreneurial agility. His experience in scaling recurring revenue models and his deep relationships within the global IT channel will be instrumental as we aggressively expand our partner ecosystem and bring our Technology-as-a-Service platform to new markets."

Prior to joining Turnium, Mr. Gallone served as Director of Cybersecurity Sales & Solutions at GlassHouse Systems, where he spearheaded a strategic overhaul that resulted in double-digit growth across all business lines. Previously, as Executive Vice President of Engineering and Services at Scalar Decisions, he was part of the executive team that doubled the business in two years, managing a 200+ person engineering team and integrating key acquisitions.

Mr. Gallone's career is also defined by his entrepreneurial success as Co-Founder and CEO of Visual Sports Systems, where he helped grow the company from inception to a successful exit via acquisition to private equity (North Castle Partners via Full Swing Golf). His deep understanding of the M&A landscape and corporate development will be a significant asset to Turnium's strategic planning.

"I am incredibly excited to join Turnium and work with a team that has built such a robust and scalable platform," said Mr. Gallone. "Turnium's white-label TaaS model solves a critical need for service providers and MSPs looking to own their connectivity and security stack. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build impactful global partnerships and drive significant value for our shareholders and partners."

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. Turnium's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X @turnium.

