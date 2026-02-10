Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Pagliaro to the Company's Board of Directors effective February 9, 2026.

Mr. Pagliaro has been a long-time entrepreneur, as well as a senior executive in software companies, financial services, and other industries. Recently, Paul held various senior management roles within an operating group of Constellation Software Inc (TSX: CSU) from Corporate Director BD, Mergers and Acquisitions to VP Strategic Initiatives within a portfolio of six vertical market software companies, as well as CEO of GuestVision Software. Previously, Paul acquired, invested in and grew software companies. Prior to working within the software industry, Paul held several senior management positions within Wealth Management at CIBC and Scotiabank, managing Family Trusts and settling Estates for wealthy Canadian families.

Paul Pagliaro commented, "I'm honoured to have been appointed to TTGI's Board, and I look forward to working with the other directors and management to help scale the Company to new heights, leveraging my experience on both the M&A and operational integration fronts. I am a strategic person, and a numbers guy, and my passion is to help businesses and corporations reach their full potential by providing advice and support with each interaction."

Ralph Garcea, TTGI Chairman said, "Paul's experience will be an invaluable asset to the Company as we continue evaluating several strategic paths forward to create stakeholder value. We are pleased to welcome him to the Turnium board."

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. Turnium's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters".

