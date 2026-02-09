Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, announces that the Company's 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGSM") will be held in-person in Vancouver, BC on Friday March 13, 2026 at 3:00 pm Vancouver time. The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and Form of Proxy related to the AGSM will mailed to shareholders and can be found on the Company's website at www.ttgi.io and on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca under the issuers profile.

At the Meeting, in addition to the regular annual business, shareholders will be asked to consider and approve a proposed debt settlement involving the issuance of 5,353,750 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle $535,375 in outstanding debt (the "Debt Settlement"), subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Debt Settlement includes:

Ralph Garcea, Director, to receive 1,500,000 shares in settlement of debt of $150,000; Jim Lovie Director, to receive 1,500,000 shares in settlement of debt of $150,000; Craig Pentland, Director, to receive 425,000 shares in settlement of debt of $42,500; Konstantin Lichtenwald, CFO, to receive 300,000 shares in settlement of debt of $30,000; and two former Directors to receive 918,750 shares in settlement of debt of $91,875. The total debt for insiders and former Directors is $464,375.

The debt settlements with the current Directors and the CFO constitute related party transactions under MI 61-101 (the "Related Party Transactions"). The Company is required to obtain minority shareholder approval for the Related Party Transactions pursuant to MI 61-101. Votes held by the insiders noted above, and their affiliates, will be excluded from the votes. Additional details on the proposed Debt Settlement and the Related Party Transactions can be found in the Management Information Circular which will be mailed to shareholders and available for viewing on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

The Board of Directors (excluding the interested parties) has approved the Debt Settlement, which is intended to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Completion remains subject to shareholder and Exchange approval.

Additional corporate actions strengthening the balance sheet: (1) convertible debentures in the aggregate amount of $365,000 have been converted to 4,447,500 shares (including $250,000 from Chairman Ralph Garcea); and (2) $50,000 worth of warrants have been exercised into 500,000 shares.

The Company further announces that it has granted 1,100,000 Restricted Share Units (each an "RSU") pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to Doug Childress, CEO of the Company. The RSU's granted shall vest over a period of 3 years from the grant date.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. Turnium's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters".

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

his press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "strategy", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "continues", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "will be taken", "will launch" or "will be launching", "will include", "will allow", "will be made" "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intention to complete the Debt Settlement.

