Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, provides an update regarding its previously announced non-binding letter of intent dated November 9, 2025 (the "LOI") with Insentra Management Services Pty Ltd on behalf of Insentra Holdings Pty Ltd. with respect to a potential transaction (the "Transaction") to acquire substantially all the assets of Insentra Holdings Pty Ltd. and certain affiliated entities in the United States and the United Kingdom (collectively, "Insentra"). The parties have signed an amendment to the LOI (the "Amendment") to extend the term period for entering into the definitive asset purchase agreement through to January 31, 2026.

For further details on the LOI and the Transaction, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 10, 2025, a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Further updates and particulars of the Transaction will be provided upon the parties entering into the definitive asset purchase agreement in connection with the Transaction. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed or at all.

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence by all parties, negotiation of a definitive asset purchase agreement and regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Insentra

Insentra is a 100% channel-only business, providing a range of Advisory, Professional Services, Artificial Intelligence, and Managed IT services exclusively through its network of IT partners and vendors. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Insentra operates globally, helping partners deliver outcomes for their clients: "We exist specifically to help partners grow…Our PartnerObsessed business model achieves powerful results for our Partners and their clients through our crew's deep expertise and specialised knowledge. We love what we do and are driven by a relentless determination to create raving fans."

For more information, visit www.insentragroup.com.

About Turnium

Turnium acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. Turnium's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X @turnium.

