For the first time, Ranpak will unite its paper packaging and automation technologies to demonstrate its complete sustainable logistics solutions at the UK's largest intralogistics showcase.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (NYSE: PACK), a global leader in sustainable paper-based packaging automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, will present its complete end-to-end portfolio together for the first time at IMHX 2025, the UK's premier logistics event. The showcase, being held on September 9-11 in Birmingham, will unite Ranpak's paper packaging solutions and automation innovations at Stand E120 in Hall 5, underscoring its evolution into a one-stop intralogistics partner.

By bringing these innovations together, Ranpak will demonstrate how businesses can streamline warehouse operations, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and significantly cut their environmental impact, positioning the company at the forefront of smarter, greener supply chains. At IMHX, Ranpak will recreate an end-of-line packaging environment, demonstrating to attendees how its solutions deliver efficiency, protection, and sustainability at scale:

Pad'it! automated pad insertion for streamlined operations

automated pad insertion for streamlined operations PadPak Guardian Bulk paper-based cushioning for optimal shipping protection

paper-based cushioning for optimal shipping protection DecisionTower void measuring and error reduction technology

void measuring and error reduction technology Cut'it! EVO automated height reduction and lid application

automated height reduction and lid application Print'it!on-demand, full-color box-top printing across multiple box sizes

In addition, Ranpak will debut its new FillPak Mini converter, designed to help customers maximize pack station productivity in minimal space. When paired with Geami MV, the solution combines space efficiency with added surface protection and ergonomic benefits for packers, addressing two critical operational challenges at once.

Ranpak will also highlight its cold chain packaging solutions, designed to keep temperature-sensitive goods safe in transit while reducing reliance on unsustainable materials, giving shippers a greener alternative for pharmaceuticals, food, and other perishables.

Attendees can experience Ranpak's full range of cutting-edge packaging solutions by visiting Stand E120 in Hall 5 at the event. More information is available here: Ranpak IMHX 2025.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak's mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com/.

About IMHX

The International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX) is the UK's largest and longest-running event for the intralogistics, warehousing, and supply chain management industries. Co-owned by Informa Markets and the UK Material Handling Association (UKMHA), IMHX connects suppliers of materials handling, storage, and logistics equipment with logistics and supply chain professionals responsible for the safe and efficient operation of supply chains across manufacturing, retail, and distribution.

