

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's foreign trade surplus decreased in July from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 170.7 million in July from EUR 235.6 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 1.6 billion.



Exports climbed 8.5 percent year-on-year in July, while imports surged by 10.1 percent.



Shipments to non-EU member countries grew 19.7 percent, while those to EU member states dropped by 2.5 percent.



