AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Announces Proposed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 31,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,550,000 ("Private Placement").

Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and one warrant which will be exercisable into one (1) Common Share of the Company (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will have a term of five (5) years and will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share following the closing date. The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Company will pay a finder's fee to qualified finders who assist in selling the Units, in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by CSE policy and applicable securities laws.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the CSE.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman

