

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of August.



ADP said private sector employment rose by 54,000 jobs in August after jumping by an upwardly revised 106,000 jobs in July.



Economists had expected private sector employment to rise by 65,000 jobs compared to the addition of 104,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'The year started with strong job growth, but that momentum has been whipsawed by uncertainty,' said ADP chief economist Dr. Nela Richardson. 'A variety of things could explain the hiring slowdown, including labor shortages, skittish consumers, and AI disruptions.'



