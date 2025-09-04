

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government has sanctioned Chinese chemical company Guangzhou Tengyue Chemical Co., Ltd. and two of its representatives, Huang Xiaojun and Huang Zhanpeng, for manufacturing and coordinating shipments of illicit opioids and chemical agents to the United States.



In addition to opioids, Guangzhou Tengyue has also sold dangerous analgesic chemicals often used as cutting agents that are mixed with synthetic opioids and other illicit drugs, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.



'Illicit opioids coming from China are destroying American lives, families, and communities,' said Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley.



Opioid overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. Since 2021, more than 70 percent of all reported drug overdose deaths have involved synthetic opioids, with fentanyl being the primary synthetic opioid driving this crisis. China-based chemical manufacturing companies remain the primary source of fentanyl precursor chemicals and other illicit opioids entering the United States.



Wednesday, FBI announced a federal criminal indictment against Guangzhou Tengyue, Huang Xiaojun, Huang Zhanpeng, and other individuals and companies for a violation of Title 21 U.S. Code 846 (Conspiracy to Commit Drug Trafficking) for their roles in facilitating the flow of illicit drugs and cutting agents to the United States. The charged defendants include three individuals in the United States and approximately 22 individuals and businesses based in China. The indictment is based on a joint investigation by FBI and DEA, which commenced in January 2024.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News