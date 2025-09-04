

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Tariff revenues have set a new record in August, according to the White House.



In August, tariff revenues topped $31 billion - bringing the total to $158 billion this calendar year, or more than 2.5 times the revenue this time last year, the White House said in an article published on Wednesday.



It said even the left-wing Congressional Budget Office admits President Donald Trump's tariffs will reduce total deficits by $4 trillion over the next decade.



The White House claimed that more would-be illegal immigrants are turning around rather than making the perilous journey to the U.S. southern border, while the number of unaccompanied migrant children attempting to enter the country - often at the hands of criminal smugglers - has dramatically declined.



Northward migration from Central American countries is down 97 percent this year, while unaccompanied migrant crossings are down 93 percent over last year, the White House added.



Meanwhile, Axios reported that President Trump's order that federal workers return to the office five days a week is working, with federal employees now 'twice as likely to work in-office as employees overall nationwide.' The percentage of federal employees working in-office increased nearly 30 points in the second quarter of the year - a major boost for local economies that rely on in-person foot traffic and for the overall cohesion of the federal workforce.



