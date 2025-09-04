Bioretec Appoints Dr. Christopher W. DiGiovanni to Scientific Advisory Board

Bioretec Ltd Press Release 4 September 2025 at 3 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd., a pioneer in bioresorbable orthopedic implants, today announced the appointment of Dr. Christopher W. DiGiovanni to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. DiGiovanni is an internationally recognized foot and ankle surgeon who has dedicated nearly three decades to advancing clinical care, surgical innovation, and medical education. He currently serves as Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chief Emeritus of Foot and Ankle Services at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) / Newton-Wellesley Foot & Ankle Center. He is a Past President of both the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society and the North American Orthopaedic Foot Club, co-founder of the MGH Foot & Ankle Research and Innovation Lab (FARIL) and has been consistently recognized as one of Castle Connolly Top Doctors® and Boston's Top Doctors.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. DiGiovanni has published over 250 articles, edited five medical textbooks, and contributed to numerous global innovations in foot and ankle surgery, including FDA-approved technologies. He has served on multiple editorial boards, consulted for athletes from collegiate to Olympic levels, and advised leading orthopedic companies, worldwide.

"Patient-centric advancements in orthopedic surgery continue to accelerate at a remarkable pace, including contributions specific to the foot and ankle subspecialty," said Dr. DiGiovanni. "Novel absorbable implants represent one of the greatest areas of technological innovation and hold a tremendous promise for patients. Bioretec is at the forefront of surgical device evolution with its novel biocompatible implants, and I look forward to joining the Scientific Advisory Board to help advance these exciting technologies."

Bioretec's SAB provides strategic clinical insights as the company advances commercialization of its breakthrough implant platforms, including Activa and RemeOs. Dr. DiGiovanni's appointment advances Bioretec's mission to engage world-class clinical leaders to guide product innovation and ensure its solutions meet the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and real-world applicability.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. DiGiovanni to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Timo Lehtonen, Chief Technology Officer of Bioretec. "Dr. DiGiovanni brings unparalleled expertise in foot and ankle surgery, further strengthening our commitment to excellence in patient care and innovation. His proven expertise in advancing clinical care and research, coupled with his leadership in the orthopedic community, will be instrumental as we expand adoption of Activa and RemeOs in the U.S. and global markets."

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA polymer. These implants deliver secure fixation through patented innovations and naturally degrade in approximately two years, eliminating the need for costly and invasive removal surgeries while supporting optimal bone regeneration. Activa products are both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. With the development of next-generation implants like RemeOs, Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit https://bioretec.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-appoints-dr--christopher-w--digiovanni-to-scientific-advisory-board,c4229924

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretec-appoints-dr-christopher-w-digiovanni-to-scientific-advisory-board-302546556.html