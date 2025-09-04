Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Samples 316 g/t Silver & 0.62% Copper at the Valley Zone as Drilling Continues

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:8ZR)(OTC.QB:CCOOF) is pleased to present 2025 diamond drilling plans and the first round of surface rock sample assay results from the Laverdiere Copper Project (the "Project"), eastern Blue Property (the "Property"), Atlin Mining District of NW British Columbia.

Laverdiere Copper Project

Recent structural mapping and sampling at the Laverdiere Copper Project have extended zones of high-grade porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag±Au mineralization at the Valley Zone and identified new porphyry-style veins and vein breccias along the Valley Fault (Figures 1-2).

Rock samples collected in 2025 from outcropping porphyry vein and vein breccia exposures along the Valley Fault have returned 0.62% Cu with 316g/t Ag and 7,770ppm Mo (F421663), 0.47% Cu with 187g/t Ag and 682ppm Mo (F421662), and 0.74% Cu with 50g/t Ag, 320ppm Mo, and 0.71g/t Au (F421657).

High-grade porphyry Cu-Ag-Mo±Au mineralization along the Valley Fault is concentrated within structurally complex zones associated with magnetic low geophysical anomalies. These magnetic lows are interpreted as zones of increased hydrothermal activity and are now defined as Priority 1 drill targets.

In 2025, Core Silver personnel discovered exposed porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag veining and epithermal stockwork hosted in the Laverdiere Porphyry, and located 2.3 kilometers south of the Valley Fault, at Copper Creek.

Preliminary assay results from rock samples collected from outcropping porphyry veins exposed along the lower section of Copper Creek in 2025 have returned 0.63% Cu with 17g/t Ag, and 355ppm Mo (F421677; Figures 1-2). This vein system has since been mapped and sampled for just over 200m of exposed strike length.

High-grade porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag±Au mineralization within the Laverdiere Porphyry is now confirmed over 4.4km corridor, extending from the Main Zone to Copper Creek, and remains open for expansion in all directions and at depth.

The 2025 program at Laverdiere includes diamond drilling supported by prospecting, drone-assisted structural mapping, and a 5.5 km x 2.5 km soil grid across key Target areas.

Diamond drilling is also planned for the Jackie Target at the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project. A new 3-D geological model has been developed, and numerous high-grade silver targets are being considered for the 2025 program. These targets will be presented in the coming weeks.

Core Silver's President & CEO, Nick Rodway commented "2025 marks another exciting year for Core Silver as we continue drilling at the Laverdiere Copper Project. With high-grade copper and silver mineralization confirmed for over 4 kilometers, and multiple new targets now ready to be tested, we see significant potential for both scale and grade. Our goal this season is to demonstrate that the Blue Property hosts multiple district-scale and robust polymetallic systems capable of delivering long-term value for shareholders."

Figure 1: Plan view map showing Calculated Vertical Gradient (CVG) Magnetics and surface sample assay highlights and progress at the Laverdiere Copper Project.

Figure 2: Photographs of Cu-Ag-Mo+/- Au mineralization styles sampled in 2025 at the Valley Zone and Copper Creek.

ABOUT THE LAVERDIERE COPPER PROJECT

The Laverdiere Copper Project is a low-elevation, drill-permitted, early-stage high-grade Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry-skarn Target. The Project has been sporadically explored since the early 1900s, without ever having received a significant exploration program. Adits driven into the Laverdiere area in the early 1900s reportedly returned up to 27m grading 1.20% Cu. The Llewellyn Fault Zone, a regional and strongly metal-endowed fault, cuts through the Laverdiere Copper Project for 14 km of strike length and marks the contact between the Yukon-Tanana and Stikine Terranes in the Project area. Currently only 1km of the total strike length of this economically important fault zone has been explored. Diamond drilling completed 125m north of the French Adit in 1974 reportedly returned 175m of 0.27% Cu, including 6m of 1.60% Cu and 7.8m of 1.60% Cu. Core Silver's inaugural diamond drilling campaign at the Laverdiere Copper Project in 2022 returned up to 48.5m of 1.02% CuEq (0.90% Cu, 6g/t Ag, and 0.11g/t Au) from 31.46m depth in drill hole LAV22-001 (French Adit), 223m of 0.20% CuEq (0.11% Cu, 2g/t Ag, and 0.006% Mo) from 15m depth in LAV22-002 (French Adit), and 107.38m of 0.31% CuEq (0.11% Cu, 0.023% Mo, 0.9g/t Au, and 0.02g/t Au) from 144.62m depth in hole LAV22-006 (North Adit). The entirety of the 2022 Laverdiere Program results are summarized in the news release dated March 29th, 2023.

Drilled and mapped high-grade copper-bearing skarn mineralization at Laverdiere is coincident with embayments in the contact zones of the expansive Cretaceous intrusions on the west side of Hoboe Creek. A large unexplored embayment in the intrusion is mapped 8km to the south of the to-date explored zone at Laverdiere and is in contact with Boundary Range metamorphic rocks at this location. Apophyses of the larger granodiorite intrusion are also mapped in contact with limestone and marbles amenable to massive sulphide skarn mineralization approximately 7km to the southwest of the known zones of high-grade porphyry-skarn mineralization.

At Laverdiere, an extensive Cretaceous granodiorite intrusion hosts widespread Cu-Mo-Ag±Au porphyry mineralization. The intrusion is associated with a very high-grade Fe-Cu-Au-Ag massive sulphide skarn occurrence (the "Main Zone") that is exposed at surface along the western flank of the prolific Llewellyn Fault Zone (LFZ) at the porphyry-marble contact. The Main Zone was drill-tested in 2022 and returned significant copper grades over extensive widths including: 267.05m of 0.21% CuEq (0.17% Cu, 1g/t Ag, 0.04g/t Au) from surface including 48.54m of 1.02% CuEq (0.90% Cu, 6g/t Ag, 0.11g/t Au) from 31.46m depth.

In 2024, high-grade porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag±Au mineralization at the newly defined Valley Zone, located 2.2km southwest of the Main Zone, was structurally mapped and sampled. At the Valley Zone, a series of sheeted mineralized porphyry veins and fractures hosted in altered granodiorite have been mapped and sampled over a 1-kilometer east-west trend following the Valley Fault that historically returned up to 3.24% Cu (with 82g/t Ag, 0.56g/t Au and 0.053% Mo) and 0.32% Mo (with 1.03% Cu, 4g/t Ag) in 2022. In 2024, a 20cm thick east-west striking quartz vein grading 0.83% Cu, 47g/t Ag, 0.44g/t Au and 0.007% Mo was discovered on the opposite side of the Valley Fault.

References

1White, W.H. (1969): Geology and economic prospects of the Laverdiere property

2 Fustos, A. (1974). Report on the Results of the 1973 Exploration Programme on the Loon Group. BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Assessment Report 4996



SAMPLING, PREPARATION & QA/QC

All 2025 rock and drill core samples are transported by helicopter at the end of each field day to the core logging facility in Atlin, BC for processing. Field samples were chosen to capture homogenous lithology, alteration, mineralization, and veining. All rock and drill core samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas (BV) Labs in Whitehorse, YT. Each sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then pulverized to 85% passing 200-micron mesh. All samples then undergo a 4-Acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish for a 59-element ultra trace package (Method Code MA-250), as well as fire assay by Pb collection with ICP-ES finish for Au, Pt, and Pd (Method code FA-330). Samples that hit upper detection limits for elements of interest on the primary multi-element method are further analyzed via a secondary 4-Acid digest with an ICP-OES finish (Method Code MA-370). Extremely high-grade Pb samples were analyzed via a tertiary overlimit method, GC-817.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



CORE SILVER CORP.



"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, that drilling at the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project will follow the drilling program at the Laverdiere Copper Project; that the first target of the 2025 drilling program will focus on the Valley Zone; and any other general statement regarding the Company's planned or future exploration efforts at the Blue Property. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that the Company may not, due to environmental, technological and other factors, be successful in expanding the mineralization footprint of the Projects as planned; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to drill at the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project after drilling at the Laverdiere Copper Project, as intended; that the Company may not be able to focus on the intended drill targets, such as planned drill target at the Valley Zone; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to further explore at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable; that certain exploration methods, including the Company's proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; that the Company may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-silver-samples-316-g%2ft-silver-and-0.62-copper-at-the-valley-zone-as-drilling-1068557