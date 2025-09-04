Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario CEO to Present at HC Wainwright 27th Annual Investment Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report CEO Chris Herald will provide a live presentation at the 27th Annual Global HC Wainwright conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. In addition to a strategic overview of Solitario, Mr. Herald plans to give a more detailed overview of the company's drilling program at its Golden Crest gold project in South Dakota. Mr. Herald will be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

For more information on the conference, please click HC Wainwright .

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc projects. Solitario's 100%-owned Golden Crest properties in South Dakota constitute strategic land holdings along the western and southwestern extensions of the Homestake-Wharf mining district that has produced approximately 52 million ounces of gold. The project area is located in a safe jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 150-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce, and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits.

The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.4% (excluding options) and Newmont Corporation owns 9.4% of the Company's 90.3 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com .

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald, President & CEO: 303-534-1030; ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/solitario-ceo-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-27th-annual-investment-conference-1068660