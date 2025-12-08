Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario CEO to Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report President and CEO Chris Herald will provide a live webcast presentation at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC virtual conference on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, at 12:15 pm EST. Mr. Herald plans to review Solitario's growing property portfolio, including its Golden Crest gold project, Florida Canyon and Lik advanced zinc projects, and its two critical metals projects, Cat Creek (Mo/Re) and Bright Angel (Au/Cu). To access the live presentation, please register in advance here.

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold, zinc and critical metals (copper, molybdenum and rhenium) projects. Solitario's 100%-owned Golden Crest properties in South Dakota constitute strategic land holdings (31,500 acres) along the western and southwestern extensions of the Homestake-Wharf mining district that has produced approximately 52 million ounces of gold. The project area is located in a safe jurisdiction with highly developed infrastructure, an unbroken 150-year record of continuous gold mining, a skilled mining workforce, and a history of high-grade, underground mineable gold deposits. Golden Crest is scheduled for a major drilling campaign in 2026.

In addition to its Golden Crest project, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources 61%) in the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Both Florida Canyon and Lik represent advanced exploration projects with over $100 million spent collectively on the properties. Solitario is carried to production on its Florida Canyon project through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. The Cat Creek and Bright Angel properties located in Colorado, represent exciting new early-stage critical metals targets that are slated for drilling in 2026.

The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.4% (excluding options) and Newmont Corporation owns 9.3% of the Company's 90.9 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees, and all stakeholders, including communities in which we work. We are committed to conducting our business in a manner that supports positive environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Importantly, we work with joint venture partners that not only value the importance of ESG issues in the conduct of their business on our joint venture projects but are leaders in the industry in this important segment of our business.

