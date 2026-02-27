Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario Attending PDAC 2026 at Booth 2422A and Participating in One-on-One Meetings

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce Solitario will be exhibiting at the PDAC Conference on Sunday, March 1 through Monday, March 2 in the Toronto Convention Centre. Booth 2422A is in the Investors Exchange Hall. Daily hours for the Investors Exchange are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for both days. For more information and registration, click here .

Join us at the Solitario booth to meet management, view maps and ask questions about the exciting Golden Crest gold project slated for a multi-rig drilling program in 2026, the never-drilled Cat Creek molybdenum-rhenium project that is also scheduled for drilling in 2026, the new Bright Angel gold-copper porphyry project, and the high-grade Florida Canyon and the Lik zinc projects.

The PDAC One-on-One Program is organized by PDAC in partnership with Precious Metals Summit Conferences LLC. Management. Solitario will participate in the One-on-One Meetings Program on Monday March 2 and Tuesday March 3. The link to register is here .

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold, zinc, copper, silver and critical metals exploration projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.0% (excluding options) and Newmont Corporation owns 9.3% of the Company's 92.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.3 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com .

For More Information Please Contact:

Chris Herald, President and CEO

Solitario Resources Corp.

Tel. 303-534-1030 ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/solitario-attending-pdac-2026-at-booth-2422a-and-participating-in-one-on-one-meet-1141779