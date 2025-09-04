Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Stuttgart
04.09.25 | 07:35
4,060 Euro
+1,50 % +0,060
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
69 Leser
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 8-10, 2025

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference.The conference is being held on September 8-10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City.

WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, Jin Kang, and Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Holloway, will present an overview of the Company's business on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. EDT. Mr. Kang and Mr. Holloway will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. at www.hcwco.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-to-present-at-the-h.c.-wainwright-27th-annual-global-in-1068559

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
