Interactive Strength Inc. Investment Drives Sportstech's Accelerating Growth, with 45% Revenue Growth in August

Current FX rates indicate that the LTM August 2025 Revenue would be approximately $58M with $6M in EBITDA

Sportstech announced May to August 2025 revenue growth of 20% YOY

TRNR Investment in Sportstech working capital is accelerating growth for the pending acquisition, with full-year 2025 Revenue growth expected to exceed 30%

Strong Business Momentum and Profitable Growth Reinforces Underscore Target's Operational Strength and Logic of Acquisition in advance of Closing

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR and FORME brands, today provided an update to its shareholders about the recently released results of Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH ("Sportsech"), its pending acquisition target.

Earlier today, Sportstech announced 45% YOY revenue growth for August 2025, as well as last twelve month ("LTM") performance through August 2025, equaling approximately $58M in revenue and $6M in positive EBITDA at current FX rates (reported in local currency as €50M in LTM Revenue and €5M in LTM EBITDA).

Sportstech noted that this acceleration in its revenue growth is directly driven by increased inventory availability as a result of the partnership with TRNR and its financial investments to date.

Sportstech shared that it expects that revenue growth for the full year of 2025, relative to full-year 2024, will exceed 30%, with a further acceleration in growth expected in the fourth quarter.

Ali Ahmad, Founder and CEO of Sportstech, said in the press release that "the accelerating growth and achievement of our financial targets is gratifying for our team and is tangible proof of our strategy. This success reinforces our commitment to join the TRNR group because we have already accomplished so much in a short period of time and our shared ambitions are much larger. The next couple months after the transaction formally closes are expected to be very exciting."

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, commented that "We are impressed with how quickly Sportstech has accelerated their growth with the working capital that TRNR has invested in advance of closing the transaction. We are all working hard to accomplish all the steps required to close this transformational acquisition and look forward to sharing more about the deal and the exciting initiatives that are ahead for Sportstech."

For more commentary, information and details on the rationale for and structure of the expected acquisition, please see TRNR's investor presentation on the Company's investor website as well as its required filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility of completing the acquisition of Sportstech in a timely manner or at all, the financial performance of the acquisition target, including the reported financials of Sportstech that have not been audited or reviewed by a PCAOB auditor and could vary materially once that audit or review work is completed and such financials are included in the Company's reported financials, as well as the effect of the exchange rates of foreign currencies which can be volatile, in addition to any statements regarding the future performance or initiatives of Sportstech. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products and for Sportstech's products if the acquisition is completed (collectively, the "Products"); competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our and Sportstech's competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our Products and adequately maintain inventory of our Products; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our Products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

