Interactive Strength Inc. Secures New $200k+ Wattbike Order From Fitness First in Germany

Driven by rollout of the next-generation Wattbike AIR-PRO across Germany's Fitness First's premium Black Label facilities

Major order follows April's $1M+ order from Woodway for the US market

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME brands, and pending acquirer of Sportstech, today announced a major new Wattbike order placed by one of Germany's largest and fastest-growing fitness operators.

The order for 85 next-generation Wattbike AIR-PRO units, valued at more than $200K, is designated primarily for Fitness First's Black Label (premium-tier) facilities. Deliveries are expected to begin in late Q1 2026, with most sites receiving two units each. The order represents a repeat purchase commitment from a longstanding Wattbike customer.

Fitness First operates under the LifeFit Group, a rapidly expanding German fitness and wellbeing platform that has grown from roughly 100 to nearly 220 locations in recent years through acquisitions. A system-wide rebranding is underway to consolidate multiple acquired chains under the Fitness First name, with expansion plans that could bring the network to as many as 300 sites.

The new AIR-PRO units will be supplied through Woodway GmbH, the longstanding distributor for both TRNR and Wattbike. Woodway has cultivated deep commercial relationships across Germany and has helped establish both TRNR and Wattbike as recognized platforms for delivering performance-training solutions for gym operators seeking accurate, durable, and data-driven equipment for athletic training environments.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "This order reflects the continued momentum we are seeing across the Wattbike brand and reinforces its position as the global standard in performance cycling. Fitness First's growing footprint - and its decision to adopt the new AIR-PRO across its premium Black Label sites - demonstrates the enduring value of Wattbike's engineering precision, product reliability, and training intelligence. We are also pleased that our long-standing partner Woodway continues to play a central role in expanding Wattbike's presence across Europe after placing an order for more than $1M in April for the US market. Orders like this highlight the strategic importance of our acquisitions and the opportunities ahead as we scale our portfolio globally."

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands-Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME-that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that is both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training-ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, TRNR's ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility and repeatability of sales commitments by TRNR or its subsidiary brands, and whether orders will eventually be fulfilled and generate revenue. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, and these statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products and for Wattbike's products (collectively, the "Products"); competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our and our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer and/or fitness facility or other demand for our Products and adequately maintain inventory of our Products; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our Products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

