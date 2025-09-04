Redmond, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today provided an update on the recently announced cybersecurity incident.

William Wentworth, the Company's President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to report that the ransomware incident as first identified on August 16, 2025 has been completely contained and remediated. It was determined that the attack was not targeted but originated as a vulnerability of a commercially available third-party firewall service provider. With the breach being remediated, at present all our systems globally have been restored. We do not believe we have any risk exposure from the incident. After working diligently to restore the affected systems with leading cybersecurity experts, we believe our IT systems are now better protected than ever. Equally important is that our order flow from bookings to deliveries is on track and we believe no revenue has been lost as a result of the incident.

"The remediation, restoration and investigation efforts are expected to total approximately $180,000 in expenses in the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. However, on an annualized basis we have reduced about $300,000 from our spending through our ongoing efforts to optimize performance. Through dealing with this incident, we have dramatically improved our corporate processes and strengthened our IT systems for enhanced security and scalability. In the end, our business remains on course. We are grateful for the efforts and dedication of our global workforce and external advisors for their amazing response and recovery efforts."

About Data I/O Corporation

