LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, announced the appointment of Donald (Don) Zurbay to the Company's Board of Directors, effective today. Zurbay will serve on the Audit and Compliance Committee for the Board.

"LivaNova is pleased to welcome Don to our Board of Directors," said William Kozy, Chair of the Board. "Over the course of 30 years, he has amassed expertise in finance, accounting, and strategy, much of which he honed while serving in leadership positions with global healthcare companies. His deep experience and knowledge will be welcome assets to the Board."

Zurbay joins the LivaNova Board of Directors after a seven-year tenure at Patterson Companies, Inc., a global healthcare company. At Patterson, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer, after previously serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to Patterson, Zurbay spent nearly 13 years at St. Jude Medical, a global medical device company, in various leadership roles, culminating in his role as CFO. Other earlier career corporate experience includes tenures at PricewaterhouseCoopers, The Valspar Corporation, and Deloitte Touche.

Currently, Zurbay sits on the Board of Directors at Sight Sciences, Inc., another publicly traded medical device company, where he chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Compensation Committee. His previous board appointments include Avedro, Inc. and Silk Road Medical, Inc. Zurbay holds a bachelor's degree in business accounting from the University of Minnesota.

"I have spent the majority of my career immersed in the world of healthcare, serving patients and driving value for company shareholders," Zurbay said. "I am honored to now join the LivaNova Board of Directors, supporting the Company to improve quality of life for patients around the world."

With this appointment, the LivaNova Board is now comprised of 11 Directors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Board of Directors. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

