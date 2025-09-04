Initial Bulk Sample Testing Recovers First Gold

Environmental and Social Impacts Study Approved

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB) ("Compass" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a further update on the important advances the Company has made at the Massala Gold Project located along a 3 km section of the 14 km Tarabala Trend, within the Company's Sikasso Property in southern Mali.

Highlights:

Initial gold recoveries have been achieved under Bulk Sampling Authorization





Initial mineralized rock processing recoveries and grade confirmations will provide valuable data to optimize the Massala Small Mine unit and accelerate the primary objective of recovering gold





Malian Inter-ministerial Committee approves Environmental and Social Impacts Study for Massala Small Mine, which clears the way for the Malian Ministry of Mines to issue a Small Mining Permit for Massala

Compass CEO Larry Phillips said, "Over the last three months, our Malian technical team, led by Dr. Madani Diallo, has made tremendous progress in executing our Small Mine Strategy to develop our first small mine at Massala.

The initiation of our Bulk Sampling Authorization for Massala is one of the final steps in achieving our goal. We intend to complete up to 1,000 tonnes of bulk sampling of Massala mineralization to confirm gold grades and recoveries. Our Compass team recently took charge of the testing facility and quickly carried out equipment modifications and maintenance required to complete the tests. As of today, we have processed approximately 100 tonnes of mineralized material. Modest test recoveries were achieved while further assay tests are pending for grade confirmation. We have noted specific opportunities to optimize the performance of the plant, which will be reviewed with the owner of the SMAT facilities before additional mineralization is processed.

Another critical achievement is the approval of the Environmental and Social Impacts Study for our planned Massala Small Mine. Our technical team has worked effectively to complete all environmental reviews and consultations with the relevant Malian Ministries and local communities. All are eager to see the completion of the bulk testing operations at Massala. We expect the formal environmental permit to be delivered in the next few days, which will allow the Ministry of Mines to issue a Small Mine Permit (SMP) for Massala.

Positive test results at Massala, through our Small Mine Strategy, could see the granting of additional Small Mines permits along the 1Tarabala trend as well as on other gold mineralization across our more than 1,000 sq. km of land holdings in Mali.

We will consider all options to expedite our future advancement of additional Small Mines and create the value our shareholders expect, including strategic partnerships and joint ventures."

SMAT Facility Upgrades and Testing

The Compass technical team, which has operated the SMAT testing facility, recently completed modifications and upgrades to the facility, which is located just 5 km from the main Massala gold zone.

The initial processing of mineralization confirmed that the SMAT plant can be operated efficiently at a rate of between 10 and 30 tonnes per hour. Eight bulk samples (100 tonnes) have been processed and contained variable amounts of gold. Precise recovery results are pending, since laboratory assays from the tailings are outstanding. The results will be reported once they have been scrutinized by the technical team.

As the heaviest part of the rainy season ends in the coming weeks, better road conditions will enable larger quantities of mineralized rock to be trucked to and tested at the SMAT site. The daily operating results, including crushing settings, gold recovery data, and grade confirmations from this initial stage of processing, will be used to optimize longer-term operations once the SMP is received.

Environmental Impact Study Approved by Inter-Ministerial Committee

Compass has provided all required documentation for its Environmental Permit application to the Ministry of Environment, which formally approved our Environmental and Social Impact Studies on September 3rd. The Company expects to receive the formal Permit shortly, after it has been gazetted.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX- V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in four sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 1,173 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold 1projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali."

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo., Compass's Technical Director and shareholder, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Note

1 Mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

