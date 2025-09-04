Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired MomentumABM, a growth consultancy headquartered in the UK, recognized for advancing account-based marketing (ABM) strategies. By aligning strategies with client needs, the firm is enabling global B2B organizations to achieve growth. MomentumABM will join Accenture Song-the world's leading tech-powered creative group-significantly strengthening its ability to help B2B marketing leaders transform marketing in an era of increasing complexity, fierce competition and heightened client expectations.

Accenture has acquired MomentumABM, a growth consultancy headquartered in the UK, recognized for advancing account-based marketing (ABM) strategies.

Founded in 2011, MomentumABM provides B2B marketing advisory services across the full marketing ecosystem-from customer growth strategy development and operating model design to capability building and program execution.

With a team of approximately 90 specialists based in London and Boston, MomentumABM has a proven track record of helping organizations in the technology, B2B services, and financial sectors align commercial teams with client insights, optimize marketing strategies, and drive long-term value creation. Its capabilities were further strengthened by the acquisition of ITSMA five years ago.

As B2B marketing continues to evolve from traditional approaches to integrated digital-first strategies, the global market for B2B marketing services is expected to grow from $22.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7% through 20301. MomentumABM's capabilities will help Accenture Song better serve enterprise clients seeking to reinvent their approach through integrated customer-centric growth strategies, connected sales and service models, and AI-powered personalization.

"With the acquisition of MomentumABM, Accenture Song continues its commitment to help B2B marketing leaders accelerate customer growth and reinvent the future of marketing," said Sohel Aziz, Accenture Song lead for the UK, Ireland and Africa. "MomentumABM is an essential part of this transformation, and together, we will work with clients to redesign operating models, develop future-oriented capabilities, and help our clients grow by becoming more relevant for B2B customers."

"MomentumABM's approach is aligned with our vision of the future of B2B growth," said Shaheen Sayed, Head of Accenture in the UK, Ireland, and Africa. "Marketing reinvention is a strategic priority for Accenture, especially in complex B2B industries. We're excited to welcome the MomentumABM team and to bring their capabilities, and best practices to support our clients."

Alisha Lyndon, CEO and founder of MomentumABM, added: "Marketing leaders face rising pressure to deliver growth against a backdrop of heightened client expectations. At MomentumABM, we've helped leaders adapt to buyer complexity, set new standards for market engagement, and drive marketing-wide transformation. By joining Accenture Song, we will bring together our B2B marketing expertise and innovation in account-based marketing with Song's global scale, broader customer reinvention capabilities, and AI investments. This combination enables us to help clients define and scale strategies, strengthen operations, and pursue client-centric growth."

MomentumABM brings proprietary methodologies and practices, including the ABM Adoption Framework, B2B marketing decision support methodologies, and insights such as the Customer Buying Index (CBX), based on research of C-suite decision makers from global organizations. The firm also holds the Global Marketing Excellence Awards and offers a recognized certification in Account-Based Marketing.

MomentumABM is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Accenture Song aimed at expanding its marketing transformation capabilities. Recent acquisitions include Unlimited, GemSeek, Mindcurv, and ConcentricLife.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 791,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

